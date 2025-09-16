HORRIFIC Cruelty! Jodhpur Man Caught Raping Goat, Netizens Call For Action

A disturbing case of animal cruelty surfaced from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, where a man was filmed sexually assaulting a goat. The incident took place on September 5, but the video recently went viral on social media. The footage showed the accused wearing a sky-blue shirt inside a shed. Locals recorded the act and confronted him on the spot. The man immediately began apologising when caught. One of the locals slapped and kicked him, while another used a stick to hit him. Despite repeated assaults, the accused kept apologising with folded hands, asking for forgiveness from the people gathered there.

Social Media Users Demand Strict Action

The Instagram page ‘streetdogsofbombay’ shared the video and asked followers to spread it widely so that the accused could be identified and punished. Soon after, social media users started demanding strong action against the man involved. Many expressed anger, stating that such acts of cruelty against animals often go unpunished.

Some users warned that ignoring such crimes could lead to future cases of violence against humans as well. The video sparked widespread outrage, and several activists urged authorities to act quickly to ensure the accused faces strict legal consequences for the shocking act.

Police Response Still Awaited

So far, police officials have not issued any official statement regarding the viral video from Jodhpur. It remains unclear whether the accused has been arrested or is still at large.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if any investigation has been launched. Meanwhile, local residents and animal welfare organisations are pressing law enforcement agencies to take swift action. Many believe immediate intervention is necessary to prevent more such crimes. Activists said that timely action against the accused will help send a strong message that crimes of this nature will not be tolerated in society under any circumstances.

Growing Concerns Over Animal Cruelty Cases

This is not the first time such a disturbing case of animal cruelty has surfaced in India. Several recent incidents have shown animals falling prey to abuse and violence at the hands of individuals. Animal lovers and welfare groups have repeatedly demanded stricter laws and stronger punishment for offenders.

Many organisations stressed the need for legal reforms to prevent crimes of bestiality and cruelty against animals. They argued that strict implementation of animal protection laws could help reduce such cases in the future. Campaigners continue to highlight the importance of protecting animals from abuse and exploitation across the country.

