HORRIFIC Cruelty! Jodhpur Man Caught Raping Goat, Netizens Call For Action
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
Home > India > HORRIFIC Cruelty! Jodhpur Man Caught Raping Goat, Netizens Call For Action

HORRIFIC Cruelty! Jodhpur Man Caught Raping Goat, Netizens Call For Action

A disturbing case of animal cruelty surfaced in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where a man was filmed sexually assaulting a goat inside a shed. The video, shared by the Instagram page ‘streetdogsofbombay,’ went viral and showed locals confronting and beating the accused as he begged for forgiveness. Social media users demanded strict punishment, but police have not yet issued a statement or confirmed his arrest. Animal welfare groups are calling for stronger laws to prevent such cases of cruelty.

Pic Credit: FPJ
Pic Credit: FPJ

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 16, 2025 10:15:34 IST

A disturbing case of animal cruelty surfaced from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, where a man was filmed sexually assaulting a goat. The incident took place on September 5, but the video recently went viral on social media. The footage showed the accused wearing a sky-blue shirt inside a shed. Locals recorded the act and confronted him on the spot. The man immediately began apologising when caught. One of the locals slapped and kicked him, while another used a stick to hit him. Despite repeated assaults, the accused kept apologising with folded hands, asking for forgiveness from the people gathered there.

Watch Video Here

Social Media Users Demand Strict Action

The Instagram page ‘streetdogsofbombay’ shared the video and asked followers to spread it widely so that the accused could be identified and punished. Soon after, social media users started demanding strong action against the man involved. Many expressed anger, stating that such acts of cruelty against animals often go unpunished.

Some users warned that ignoring such crimes could lead to future cases of violence against humans as well. The video sparked widespread outrage, and several activists urged authorities to act quickly to ensure the accused faces strict legal consequences for the shocking act.

Police Response Still Awaited

So far, police officials have not issued any official statement regarding the viral video from Jodhpur. It remains unclear whether the accused has been arrested or is still at large.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if any investigation has been launched. Meanwhile, local residents and animal welfare organisations are pressing law enforcement agencies to take swift action. Many believe immediate intervention is necessary to prevent more such crimes. Activists said that timely action against the accused will help send a strong message that crimes of this nature will not be tolerated in society under any circumstances.

Growing Concerns Over Animal Cruelty Cases

This is not the first time such a disturbing case of animal cruelty has surfaced in India. Several recent incidents have shown animals falling prey to abuse and violence at the hands of individuals. Animal lovers and welfare groups have repeatedly demanded stricter laws and stronger punishment for offenders.

Many organisations stressed the need for legal reforms to prevent crimes of bestiality and cruelty against animals. They argued that strict implementation of animal protection laws could help reduce such cases in the future. Campaigners continue to highlight the importance of protecting animals from abuse and exploitation across the country.

Must Read: Chhattisgarh Government Upgrades Ex Gratia For Kin Of Fallen Soldiers To Rs 50 Lakh

RELATED News

MP: Indore truck accident toll rises to three, 12 injured
"Everyone has faith in the judiciary": Sachin Pilot welcomes SC's order on Waqf Amendment Act
Delhi BMW Crash Case: Accused Sent To 2-day Judicial Custody, Counsel Questions Culpable Homicide Section (304)
Chhattisgarh Government Upgrades Ex Gratia For Kin Of Fallen Soldiers To Rs 50 Lakh
Nashik School Receives Bomb Threat, Turned Out To Be A Hoax, Reasons Why Govt Is Unable To Detect

LATEST NEWS

These Five Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts Go Viral – Nano Banana App Users Can’t Stop Trying Them
Who Is Hardik Pandya’s New HOT Girlfriend Over Which Internet Is Drooling? Cricketer Dropped This BIG Clue To Confirm New Relationship
Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts
Taiwan detects 24 Chinese aircrafts, 11 vessels near its territory
ITR Filing Date Extention Today: ITR Deadline Extended JUST FOR ONE Day, Taxpayers And CAs Furious, Call It An Insult
How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy
Merck Foundation CEO meets Kenya First Lady & 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th Edition of MFFLI Summit
PM Modi hails Vaishali Rameshbabu's FIDE Women's Grand Swiss win
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Calls Off Boycott Threat, Pulls Back Complaint
HORRIFIC Cruelty! Jodhpur Man Caught Raping Goat, Netizens Call For Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HORRIFIC Cruelty! Jodhpur Man Caught Raping Goat, Netizens Call For Action

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HORRIFIC Cruelty! Jodhpur Man Caught Raping Goat, Netizens Call For Action
HORRIFIC Cruelty! Jodhpur Man Caught Raping Goat, Netizens Call For Action
HORRIFIC Cruelty! Jodhpur Man Caught Raping Goat, Netizens Call For Action
HORRIFIC Cruelty! Jodhpur Man Caught Raping Goat, Netizens Call For Action

QUICK LINKS