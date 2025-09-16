Chhattisgarh Government Upgrades Ex Gratia For Kin Of Fallen Soldiers To Rs 50 Lakh
Home > India > Chhattisgarh Government Upgrades Ex Gratia For Kin Of Fallen Soldiers To Rs 50 Lakh

The Chhattisgarh government has increased ex gratia for the families of martyred soldiers from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Gallantry award recipients will now receive Rs 1 crore, while disabled soldiers in military operations will get Rs 30 lakh. The state also approved stamp duty exemption up to Rs 25 lakh for serving soldiers, ex-servicemen, widows, and dependents.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 16, 2025 09:38:39 IST

The Chhattisgarh government has raised the ex gratia for the families of soldiers who lose their lives during war or military operations. Officials said the amount has increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The decision came during the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur.

The meeting discussed the welfare of ex-servicemen, war widows, and their dependents. Authorities said the move will benefit many families across the state. Members also shared key suggestions for improving schemes, and the government assured to review them positively.

Gallantry Award Recipients to Get Higher Assistance

The state government has enhanced financial aid for gallantry award winners. Officials said the ex gratia for such soldiers has increased from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Along with this, the ‘Jangi Inaam’ grant for parents of serving soldiers has also been raised from Rs 5,000 per year to Rs 20,000 per year. The government confirmed that this decision will encourage families and honor their sacrifices.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the nation owes a debt of gratitude to brave soldiers, and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure their welfare and that of their families who stand beside them.

Support for Disabled Soldiers in Military Operations

The Chhattisgarh government has also raised compensation for soldiers injured or disabled during wars and military operations. Officials said the revised assistance will be Rs 30 lakh, up from the earlier Rs 10 lakh.

Authorities assured that this increase will help soldiers who sustained injuries while protecting the country. The government also introduced stamp duty exemptions up to Rs 25 lakh on the purchase of first land or house by serving soldiers, ex-servicemen, widows, or dependents.

Officials stated that the new measures show the state’s commitment to supporting those who protect the nation and the families who endure their sacrifices.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Addresses Ex-Servicemen

During the meeting, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. He said their sacrifice ensures the safety of 140 crore Indians.

He emphasized that the government stands fully committed to improving the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families. He also called them the “sons of Bharat Mata” and assured continued efforts to strengthen support schemes. Brigadier Vivek Sharma (Retd), Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare and Secretary of the RSB, presented a report on the board’s activities. The meeting concluded with several welfare decisions for servicemen.

Tags: Chhattisgarh GovernmentEx GratiaFallen Soldiers

