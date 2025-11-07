Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana

In Savargaon Dukare, Chikhli taluka, Buldhana, a 35-year-old man, who was as per reports, an alcoholic, attacked his parents with an axe while they slept, then took his own life. People found the bodies of Subhash Dukare, 60, his wife Latabai, 55, and their son Vishal on Thursday morning, November 7.

Son Kills Parents With Axe, Hangs Himself

It all started when Subhash and Latabai’s grandchildren showed up at the house and got no answer, even after knocking again and again. Worried, they called their father, Sharad, who runs an agricultural center nearby.

Some villagers broke open a window and came face-to-face with a terrible scene, Subhash and Latabai were lying in blood, and Vishal’s body was hanging from a rope.

Nobody in the area heard a thing. The house sits far from the main road, and most of the villagers were away at a funeral when it happened.

Subhash was a hardworking farmer. He raised his sons as best he could, but Vishal struggled with alcoholism for years. His wife left him because of it, and his older brother Sharad moved out after getting married. People in the village said Vishal had a habit of pestering them for money to buy liquor. Family members often had to stop him from selling farm produce or household items to pay for his addiction.

Police Probe Buldhana Double Murder

Once the police got the call, Buldhana SP Nilesh Tambe arrived with other senior officers. They sent all three bodies to Chikhli Rural Hospital for postmortem, and a forensic team started collecting evidence.

Tambe told a publication that they’re digging into every angle, since the motive isn’t clear yet. Bhushan Gawande, who’s in charge at Chikhli police station, said early information points to a property dispute Vishal wanted a share of the family farmland.

