LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath
LIVE TV
Home > India > Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana

Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana

In a shocking case from Buldhana’s Chikhli taluka, 35-year-old Vishal Dukare killed his parents with an axe before hanging himself. The horrific discovery was made when relatives broke into the house. Police suspect a property dispute, while a probe continues into the triple tragedy.

Alcoholic son hacks his parents to death (PHOTO: Representational Image)
Alcoholic son hacks his parents to death (PHOTO: Representational Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 7, 2025 19:09:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana

In Savargaon Dukare, Chikhli taluka, Buldhana, a 35-year-old man, who was as per reports, an alcoholic, attacked his parents with an axe while they slept, then took his own life. People found the bodies of Subhash Dukare, 60, his wife Latabai, 55, and their son Vishal on Thursday morning, November 7. 

Son Kills Parents With Axe, Hangs Himself

It all started when Subhash and Latabai’s grandchildren showed up at the house and got no answer, even after knocking again and again. Worried, they called their father, Sharad, who runs an agricultural center nearby.

Some villagers broke open a window and came face-to-face with a terrible scene, Subhash and Latabai were lying in blood, and Vishal’s body was hanging from a rope.

Nobody in the area heard a thing. The house sits far from the main road, and most of the villagers were away at a funeral when it happened.

Subhash was a hardworking farmer. He raised his sons as best he could, but Vishal struggled with alcoholism for years. His wife left him because of it, and his older brother Sharad moved out after getting married. People in the village said Vishal had a habit of pestering them for money to buy liquor. Family members often had to stop him from selling farm produce or household items to pay for his addiction.

Police Probe Buldhana Double Murder

Once the police got the call, Buldhana SP Nilesh Tambe arrived with other senior officers. They sent all three bodies to Chikhli Rural Hospital for postmortem, and a forensic team started collecting evidence.

Tambe told a publication that they’re digging into every angle, since the motive isn’t clear yet. Bhushan Gawande, who’s in charge at Chikhli police station, said early information points to a property dispute Vishal wanted a share of the family farmland.  

ALSO READ: Shocking Act Caught On CCTV: Man Brutally Thrashes A Woman After She Tries To Rob His Jewellery Store By Spraying Red Chilli Powder Into His Eyes

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 7:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: buldhanalatest crime newsmaharashtra

RELATED News

Why Are Big Brands Like Myntra And Reliance Apologising Online? New Viral Trend Explained As The Internet Gets Busy With ‘So Sorry’ Strategy

Air Travel Chaos Across Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow & Jaipur, Massive System Crash Cripples Indian Airports, 400+ Flights Delayed | What We Know So Far

India Hits Back At Trump, Reminds Pakistan’s ‘Clandestine’ Past After POTUS’ Remarks: ‘Illegal Nuclear Activities Are In Keeping With Pakistan’s History’

Rakesh Masala Welcomes Hrithik Roshan as Brand Ambassador

‘Maathe Pe Ch***ya Likha Hai?: Viral Video Triggers Massive Row Over Alleged QR Code Scam at MCD Parking

LATEST NEWS

Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana

World Bank Group Warns: Pakistan’s Poverty Rising Again, Millions at Risk Amid Economic Crisis

Ex-CIA Officer Claims Indira Gandhi Blocked Bold Israel-India Covert Plot Planned To Secretly Strike Pakistan’s Kahuta Nuclear Site

CIA Veteran Drops Bombshell, Says Pakistan’s Nuke Was Never Just for India, It Was The ‘Islamic Bomb’

‘People of Jungle Raj Can Never Build Anything’: PM Modi Slams Mahagathbandhan

‘Maathe Pe Ch***ya Likha Hai?: Viral Video Triggers Massive Row Over Alleged QR Code Scam at MCD Parking

Air Travel Disrupted: After Delhi, Flight Operations At Mumbai Airport Affected Due To Air Traffic Control Glitch, Passengers Face Chaos

Flights Delayed At Airport: Airlines Notify; What Do I Do Now? Will I Get Refund? Is It A Cyber Attack?

Lead at the Next Curve: IIM Nagpur–TimesPro Invite Senior Professionals to 9th batch of SMP

Mounjaro Over Ozempic, Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Medicine | What To Know

Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana
Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana
Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana
Horrific Maharashtra Case: Alcoholic Son Hacks His Parents To Death In Sleep Over Alleged Property Dispute, Then Hangs Himself in Buldhana

QUICK LINKS