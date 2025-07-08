‘Never Seen So Much Filth…’: French Expat Posts She Is ‘Horrified by State of’ Gurugram

A comment on India’s city hygiene by a French expatriate living in Gurugram went viral on social media. Her comment sparked a debate online after she responded to a video on ‘X’ showing garbage strewn across a road near a school.

The woman, identified as Mathilde R, wrote, “As a French expat living in Gurugram, I am horrified by the actual state of the city. I have never seen so much filth, trash, and broken roads in any other country I have visited. Africa, Asia, and South America are 100 times cleaner. It is sad for Indians. And for India.”

Her post quickly received virality on social media, drawing both support and criticism. It draws attention to the cleanliness drive being run in India by the authorities.

In a reply to a comment, Mathilde added, “It could be so much better. India has so many amazing people and cultures. It is such a pity. I hope it will improve in the future. It could be a wonderful place to live. But the waste has to be taken care of.”

Her remarks continued to go on, sparking a mix of anger, reflection, and debate. On ‘X’, formerly Twitter, some users criticised what they saw as a gap between public cleanliness campaigns and the actual condition on the ground.

One says, “Govt school kids participate in the Swachh Bharat events, hearing speeches & seeing politicians with brooms, but reality differs.”

Another wrote, “Municipal government, part of the democracy, is broken.”

Solid Waste Management Rules Not Followed

Some users alleged that civic bodies failed to follow the Solid Waste Management Rules. If it is followed, there will be no instances of filth, trash, and broken roads.

The video and her statements led to mixed reactions. Some criticized, whereas some others praised Mathilde for speaking honestly and said her concerns were valid.

