LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Home > India > ‘Never Seen So Much Filth…’: French Expat Posts She Is ‘Horrified by State of’ Gurugram

‘Never Seen So Much Filth…’: French Expat Posts She Is ‘Horrified by State of’ Gurugram

A comment by a French expatriate on Gurugram garbage went viral on social media. Her comment sparked a debate online after she responded to a video on ‘X’ showing garbage strewn across a road near a school. The woman, identified as Mathilde R, wrote, “As a French expat living in Gurugram, I am horrified by the actual state of the city."

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 17:10:47 IST

A comment on India’s city hygiene by a French expatriate living in Gurugram went viral on social media. Her comment sparked a debate online after she responded to a video on ‘X’ showing garbage strewn across a road near a school.

The woman, identified as Mathilde R, wrote, “As a French expat living in Gurugram, I am horrified by the actual state of the city. I have never seen so much filth, trash, and broken roads in any other country I have visited. Africa, Asia, and South America are 100 times cleaner. It is sad for Indians. And for India.”



Her post quickly received virality on social media, drawing both support and criticism. It draws attention to the cleanliness drive being run in India by the authorities.

In a reply to a comment, Mathilde added, “It could be so much better. India has so many amazing people and cultures. It is such a pity. I hope it will improve in the future. It could be a wonderful place to live. But the waste has to be taken care of.”



Her remarks continued to go on, sparking a mix of anger, reflection, and debate. On ‘X’, formerly Twitter, some users criticised what they saw as a gap between public cleanliness campaigns and the actual condition on the ground.

One says, “Govt school kids participate in the Swachh Bharat events, hearing speeches & seeing politicians with brooms, but reality differs.

Another wrote, “Municipal government, part of the democracy, is broken.”



Solid Waste Management Rules Not Followed

Some users alleged that civic bodies failed to follow the Solid Waste Management Rules. If it is followed, there will be no instances of filth, trash, and broken roads.

The video and her statements led to mixed reactions. Some criticized, whereas some others praised Mathilde for speaking honestly and said her concerns were valid.

ALSO READ: BRS’ Kavitha Calls Telangana Caste Census Flawed, Demands OBC Reservation Bill Passage, Warns Of Rail Roko On July 17

Tags: City HygieneFrench womanGurugram garbage

More News

Texas Flooding Death Toll Tops 100 as Search Continues
Virat Kohli’s RCB Overtakes CSK As Most Valuable IPL Franchise, League Value Surges To 18.5 Billion Dollars
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025 Out: Here’s What Candidates Should Know
From Rs 1800 to Rs 14 Lakh, Smriti Irani’s Massive Salary Jump For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
Nitish Kumar’s Big Announcement Ahead of Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections: 35 Per Cent Reservation For Bihar Women In Government Jobs
Bharat Bandh 2025: Schools Stay Open, But Disruptions Expected Nationwide On July 9
The Impact Ranveer Singh Has On The Screen And Why We Are Blessed Again With The Best Actor Of The Generation
AAIB Probing Air India’s AI171 Crash Submits Preliminary Report With MoCA
Balkan Heatwave Triggers Storms and Fires as Greece Shuts Acropolis Due to High Temperatures
‘Never Seen So Much Filth…’: French Expat Posts She Is ‘Horrified by State of’ Gurugram

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?