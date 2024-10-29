How AI Helped Army Neutralise Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir’s Akhnoor

The Indian Army announced on Tuesday that it employed unmanned vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI) in recent counter-terror operations in the Akhnoor region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army announced on Tuesday that it employed unmanned vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI) in recent counter-terror operations in the Akhnoor region of Jammu and Kashmir.

During a briefing, Major General Sameer Shrivastava, General Officer Commanding of the 10 Infantry Division, shared that unmanned vehicles and AI provided quick and effective outcomes in the operation. He noted the sacrifice of an Army sniffer dog, Phantom, who was at the forefront during search operations and was shot by militants. According to Major General Shrivastava, this dog’s actions helped save the lives of many soldiers.

Army deployed BMP vehicles

Phantom, a four-year-old sniffer dog, was killed in action while protecting troops. Officials reported that the canine sustained fatal injuries while shielding personnel from the terrorists’ attack.

Following the operation, there were reports suggesting that the Army had deployed BMP vehicles, which were indeed used due to the challenging terrain, with a 30-degree gradient and dense forest cover. After locating the militants, the Army utilized these vehicles to access the area, explained the senior official.

Security forces successfully neutralized three terrorists in Akhnoor after they fired at an ambulance in the Army convoy on Monday. When terrorists were detected, local sources provided information, enabling a swift response.

Operation Asan

The terrorists, according to Major General Shrivastava, appeared to have arrived with significant intent, as evidenced by their weaponry and online posts from terrorist organizations indicating plans for a major attack. He added that intelligence agencies and other organizations coordinated closely in response to the threat.

The anti-terror operation was conducted under Operation Asan, a counter-offensive launched after a terrorist attack on an Army convoy in the Battal area. Following the terrorists’ fire on an Army ambulance, security forces, together with Jammu and Kashmir police, quickly sealed off the area and launched a coordinated search effort.

Read More: Walkout Protest Erupts Over Delhi Waqf Board’s Presentation In JPC Meeting