Home > India > How Does The Enemy Property Act Block Inheritance For Indian Heirs?

How Does The Enemy Property Act Block Inheritance For Indian Heirs?

The Enemy Property Act bars Indian heirs from claiming assets left by relatives who migrated to Pakistan or China. A 2017 amendment made the law stricter, retroactive, and immune to court challenges.

How Does the Enemy Property Act Block Inheritance for Indian Heirs?
How Does the Enemy Property Act Block Inheritance for Indian Heirs?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 06:19:51 IST

Imagine discovering your grandfather left behind a sprawling estate, only to be told it legally belongs to the Indian government. Sounds dramatic? That’s exactly the reality thousands of Indian families face because of the Enemy Property Act. Born out of the chaos post-Partition, this law doesn’t care how thick your family tree is or how long you’ve lived in India. If your ancestor crossed the border to Pakistan or China after 1947- especially during the wars of 1962, 1965, or 1971- any property they left behind could be seized. And if you’re hoping to inherit it? Tough luck. Even if you never left the country, the law treats that property as “enemy-owned.” Welcome to one of the most iron-clad and controversial pieces of legislation on inheritance in India.

What Is The Enemy Property Act, Anyway?

The Enemy Property Act, enacted in 1968, is a law that empowers the Indian government to seize and manage properties left behind by individuals who migrated to enemy nations- specifically Pakistan or China, during or after wars in 1962, 1965, and 1971. These properties, once identified, are handed over to the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, a body under the Ministry of Home Affairs. What makes this law particularly impactful is that it doesn’t just target the original migrants; it also blocks inheritance by Indian citizens who are legal heirs of those who left. This means if your grandfather moved to Pakistan decades ago, you—an Indian citizen today—could still be barred from claiming the property he left behind in India. The law views that asset as belonging to an “enemy national,” and once it’s declared enemy property, no private ownership or transfer is allowed without government approval.

The 2017 Twist: Retroactive, Ruthless, And Court-Proof

  • Courts Barred: No Indian court can hear any case or claim regarding enemy property.
  • Inheritance Blocked: Even Indian-born legal heirs of those who migrated can’t claim or inherit the property.
  • Backdated Impact: The amendment applies retroactively—nullifying claims made since 1968.
  • Massive Asset Pool: Over 9,400 enemy properties are listed across India, including high-value homes, lands, and commercial assets worth crore.

Saif Ali Khan And The Bhopal Palace Tangle

Bollywood royalty met legal complexity when Saif Ali Khan and his family became embroiled in a dispute over their ancestral Bhopal property. After the Enemy Property Custodian declared the Nawab of Bhopal’s land as enemy property in 2015, the Pataudi family approached the courts. Though a 2019 ruling recognised Saif as a legal heir through his grandmother Sajida Sultan, the twist lies in his great-aunt Abida Sultan’s move to Pakistan. That triggered the Enemy Property Act, putting a cloud over Saif’s inheritance. The case remains a classic example of how the Act can varied even royal lineage and established succession. 

Also Rad: Buenos Aires Honours PM Modi With Symbolic ‘Key To The City’

