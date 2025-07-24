Home > India > Hussainiwala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Historic Site That Inspires India Every Independence Day

Hussainiwala in Punjab is the cremation site of Bhagat Singh, symbolizing India’s freedom struggle and drawing thousands on Independence Day to honour revolutionary heroes.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: July 24, 2025 20:35:50 IST

Hussainiwala is an infernal village in Firozpur District, Punjab, full of patriotic and historical significance. It is where the cremation of the country’s martyred freedom fighters. Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged after execution by the British in Lahore Central Jail on the 23rd of March, 1931. To avoid public outcries, the bodies had been secretly taken for cremation on the banks of the Sutlej River at Hussainiwala. Yet, local villagers found out during the dead of lockdown, and hence within days, the place became a symbol of national opposition and pride.

 

National Martyrs’ Memorial

Currently, it is the Shaheed Bhagat Singh National Martyrs’ Memorial, which is placed at the place of cremation. Every year, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas (March 23), thousands gather here to pay tribute to these great martyrs with the national Tricolor in their hands and raising slogans like “Inquilab Zindabad.”

 

A Patriotic Hub on Independence Day

It is very close to the India-Pakistan border, and the village has a daily retreat ceremony similar to that of Wagah. On Independence Day, the entire area is bustling with patriotism. The tricolour flag is hoisted ceremonially at the memorial. There are cultural programs to celebrate the freedom achieved through the sacrifice of our soldiers. The public gathers from all around to give tribute to the warriors whose bravery helped India gain independence.

 

Final Resting Place of Batukeshwar Dutt

Hussainiwala also hosts cremation grounds for Batukeshwar Dutt, Bhagat Singh’s comrade in the Central Assembly bombing, who was laid to rest here in 1965.

 

A Living Symbol of Sacrifice

The beautiful Hussainiwala is more than a state-protected monument. This is a living memorial that keeps patriotism alive. On the occasion of Independence Day, it reminds us to mind the spirit and sacrifices of people for the birth of the nation.

 

Disclaimer- This article is for informational purposes only. Historical facts are based on public sources. Readers are encouraged to verify details with official records if needed.

Watch: Don’t Bother, We Can Use English Words, PM Modi Tells Translator Who Struggled With Hindi
