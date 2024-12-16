How Indore Aspires To Go Beggar-Free: FIRs Against Almsgiving

Indore, India’s cleanest city, is stepping up its efforts to become beggar-free by enforcing strict measures against almsgiving. From January 1, those caught giving money to beggars will face legal action as part of a broader rehabilitation initiative.

Indore, celebrated as India’s cleanest city, is taking a strict approach to eliminate begging from its streets. Starting January 1, the district administration will register First Information Reports (FIRs) against individuals found giving money to beggars.

District Collector Ashish Singh announced this decisive measure, stating, “Our awareness campaign against begging will continue till the end of this month. If any person is found giving alms from January 1, an FIR will also be registered against him/her.” Singh further appealed to the city’s residents, urging them not to contribute to the issue, remarking, “I appeal to all residents of Indore not to become partners in the sin by giving alms to people.”

Part of a Central Government Pilot Project

The initiative to make Indore beggar-free is part of a central government pilot project aimed at rehabilitating beggars. The program is being implemented in 10 cities across India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, and Ahmedabad.

The anti-begging campaign has unveiled surprising revelations about the lives of beggars in Indore. Project Officer Dinesh Mishra highlighted cases that challenge common perceptions. “When we prepare reports, we find some beggars have a pucca house, and others’ children work in a bank. Once we found ₹29,000 on a beggar. Another beggar loaned money and claimed interest. One gang came with children from Rajasthan to beg here. They were rescued from a hotel where they were staying,” Mishra shared.

Indore-based organization to assist in rehabilitation process

Madhya Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the issue of begging. He revealed that an Indore-based organization has partnered with the administration to assist in the rehabilitation process. “The organisation will provide shelter to them for six months and try to find work for them. We are working tirelessly to free people from begging,” Kushwaha stated.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi Alleges Removal Of Iconic 1971 Pakistan Surrender Photo From Army HQ