How Many Children Does Lalu Prasad Yadav Have? Family Tree Of Former Bihar CM Explained As Three More Daughters Move Out Of Patna Residence

How Many Children Does Lalu Prasad Yadav Have? Family Tree Of Former Bihar CM Explained As Three More Daughters Move Out Of Patna Residence

The Lalu Prasad Yadav family faces a major rift after Rohini Acharya’s dramatic breakup with the family and three daughters moving to Delhi. Amid RJD’s huge election defeat and Tej Pratap’s expulsion, rising tensions highlight a deepening crisis within Bihar’s most influential political dynasty.

After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's 3 more daughters move out of Patna residence (PHOTO: X)
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 16, 2025 19:13:54 IST

How Many Children Does Lalu Prasad Yadav Have? Family Tree Of Former Bihar CM Explained As Three More Daughters Move Out Of Patna Residence

A day following the outburst of Rohini Acharya who made a dramatic statement and showed her intention to sever a relationship with the family, a crisis within the Lalu Prasad Yadav family grew on Sunday.

Massive Rift in Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family

Three additional daughters of the RJD head, Rajlakshmi, Ragini and Chanda, had moved out of their Patna home with their children to Delhi, which indicated an even greater division in the most powerful political family in Bihar.

Their exit comes during a week of political and personal turmoil within the RJD, who were already in a pathetic state after an embarrassing showing in the Bihar Assembly election, where the party dropped off 75 seats to only about 25 seats.

That internal implosion commenced with the announcement of Rohini Acharya, the Singapore-based daughter of Lalu Prasad and a doctor by profession that she was leaving politics and renouncing her family. Her announcement was only hours following the defeat of the RJD by the electoral ballots.

Family tree of Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the aged Indian politician, a former Bihar Chief Minister, is a husband of Rabri Devi, a former CM herself, with whom they have nine children. 

They are a very political family with some of their children having served in the politics of Bihar in high positions.  They have two sons by the name Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. 

The elder son, Tej Pratap has served as a minister but by May 2025, was expelled by Lalu of both the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the family due to what he termed as an irresponsible behaviour.

The younger son, Tejashwi, is a rising political figure in Bihar who is currently a senior RJD leader. He recently won the Raghopur seat in Bihar elections. 

Lalu and Rabri have seven daughters, namely, Misa Bharti, Rohini Acharya, Chanda Singh, Ragini Yadav, Hema Yadav, Anushka and Raj Lakshmi Yadav. 

Misa Bharti is a political activist and a former Member of Parliament. 

Grandchildren: Iraj Lalu Yadav is one of the youngest members of the family, born to Tejashwi and Rajshree in May 2025. Lalu and Rabri Devi chose the name Iraj after taking some cultural and religious symbolism. 

Katyayani is the daughter of Tejashwi, who was earlier born in 2023.

Dynamics and Recent Developments 

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family also has its internal tensions in its political legacy. The RJD and the family cast out Tej Pratap dramatically in 2025, and this symbolizes the frailty of personal relations in the political arena. 

 In the meantime, Tejashwi has elegized his political career, which establishes his role as the political heir of his father. 

The daughters of Lalu are also kind of actors in the political life: Misa Bharti is a parliament member and the other daughters, even though not so visible in politics, have marriages or personal links with regional politics. The family continues to be a very influential force in the political situation in Bihar.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 7:13 PM IST
How Many Children Does Lalu Prasad Yadav Have? Family Tree Of Former Bihar CM Explained As Three More Daughters Move Out Of Patna Residence

How Many Children Does Lalu Prasad Yadav Have? Family Tree Of Former Bihar CM Explained As Three More Daughters Move Out Of Patna Residence

