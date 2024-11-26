Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
How To Update Your Aadhar Card Online? Check The Last Date Of New Extended Deadline Here

This hassle-free service is entirely online, allowing individuals to make updates from the comfort of their homes. Read on to know all the details

How To Update Your Aadhar Card Online? Check The Last Date Of New Extended Deadline Here

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced an extended opportunity to update Aadhaar details, including name, address, and date of birth, free of charge until December 14, 2024.

This hassle-free service is entirely online, allowing individuals to make updates from the comfort of their homes.

Why Should You Update Your Aadhaar?

UIDAI recommends updating Aadhaar details, especially if it has been over 10 years since the last update. Keeping your Aadhaar information up-to-date provides several benefits:

Ensures your personal details are accurate and current.

Simplifies access to various government and private sector services.

Enhances success rates for Aadhaar-based authentication services.

Step-by-Step Guide to Updating Aadhaar Online

How To Update Your Aadhar Card Online?

Updating your Aadhaar details online is quick and straightforward.

Follow these steps to get it right:

Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Under the My Aadhaar section, click on Update Your Aadhaar.

Choose Update Aadhaar Details (Online) and then select Document Update.

Enter your Aadhaar number, solve the Captcha, and click Send OTP.

Use the OTP sent to your registered mobile number to log in.

Select the specific details you wish to update, such as name or address.

Upload updated supporting documents to verify changes.

Submit your request and save the Update Request Number (URN) for tracking progress.

Extended Free Update Deadline

The free update service was initially scheduled to end on June 14, 2024. It was later extended to September 14, 2024, and now to December 14, 2024. Beyond this deadline, a fee will be charged for updates.

Take advantage of this opportunity to keep your Aadhaar information accurate and ensure seamless access to essential services.

