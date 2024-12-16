How Will One Nation, One Election Reshape Indian Democracy? What Are Its Challenges And What Changes Can We Expect? | NewsX Exclusive

The One Nation, One Election proposal is supposed to synchronize national and state elections, reshaping the democratic process in India. But what changes can we expect, and what challenges will arise in implementing simultaneous elections across the country?

The Indian government gave its nod the to “One Nation, One Election” which envisions simultaneous National and State elections. A dream thought in 2017 has been materialised due to the formation of a committee headed by the former President Ram Nath Kovind and whose recommendations allowed the development of this highly transforming process. The idea hints at a two-phase election process, wherein the national and state elections will be held in the same phase, while local elections will be conducted within 100 days.

As Union Minister Arjun Meghwal prepares to introduce the bill in the Lok Sabha, the country is gearing up for a major shift in the way elections are conducted.

The Indian government finally agreed to all the recommendations put forth by the Kovind-led panel and marked a step toward a possible election system that can drastically change India’s political dynamics.

Risks In Simultaneous Elections

While the merits of coinciding national and state elections are quite appealing, there are many arguments put forward by experts who feel such a shift could compromise key constitutional principles and destabilize the democratic framework of India.

Priya Sehgal, Editorial Director at NewsX, expresses concern about the practical challenges of this reform, “My apprehension is how these translate into reality. That’s where this government has a huge challenge… the idea was good, but the implementation was disastrous.” While some political parties, including regional ones, oppose the move, it is undeniably one of the most significant reforms India’s electoral system has seen in decades.

A serious concern is the infringement of the federal character of India. The Constitution was structured to guarantee that both the Union and the States enjoy equal independence, with their electoral cycles being independent of each other. A harmonized election schedule may run against this very core tenet, which would then lead to the concentration of power at the center.

Equally controversial is the potential diminution of the authority of the Election Commission. This democratic process entrusts with the task of supervising free and fair elections; here, the Election Commission of India (ECI) becomes central. The apprehension is that by entrusting a government-appointed committee for overseeing such sweeping electoral change, the ECI autonomy and authority might be jeopardized.

This can open up a dangerous precedent. Article 324 of the Constitution guarantees the superintendence, direction, and control of elections to the ECI.

Another related argument is that simultaneous elections would violate the very tenets of India’s Supreme Court’s Basic Structure Doctrine. This doctrine provides that there are certain features of the Constitution that cannot be altered, such as free and fair elections. In that sense, it would appear that simultaneous elections alter the very fabric of Indian democracy.

The proposed changes are far-reaching and require amendments to several key Articles of the Constitution. Some of the most important ones are as follows:

Article 83(2): A change would be needed to alter the term of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, to coincide with simultaneous elections.

Article 172(1): Similarly, changes would be needed to the term of State Legislative Assemblies to align with the national election schedule.

Article 85: The amendment would limit the ability of the President to dissolve Lok Sabha and ensure an election within a fixed tenure.

Article 324: This amendment would require operational changes to facilitate simultaneous national and state legislature elections.

Besides, the proposal focuses on the establishment of a unified electoral roll and the adoption of single voter ID cards to be used in the electoral process at the national, state, and local level elections, all of them supervised by the Election Commission of India.

Implication Of State Autonomy

The controversial potential impact of the proposed draft is its implication in matters of state autonomy. This would be seen as an infringement on the powers of the states, which are protected under the Constitution’s federal framework. Moreover, the proposal to conduct local elections within 100 days of national and state elections could be seen as an attack on local self-governance, which is one of the core principles of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments that aim to strengthen local bodies.

It could also create political instability. It says that the mid-term election will leave it open to the interpretation that if a government is formed for an “unexpired period,” then the Tenth Schedule anti-defection law may be violated, increasing political maneuvering and instability as parties adjust to changed electoral timelines.

In addition, the introduction of mid-term elections for unexpired periods could run afoul of Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality. Critics argue that this could create unequal political scenarios, with governments serving varying lengths of time depending on when they come to power.

Constitutional Amendments And Transitional Measures

If the amendment bill goes through, it would require fundamental constitutional amendments that would involve changing the tenure of the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, alteration in the dissolution procedures, and amending the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to cover the new election schedules and procedures.

The proposed reforms have the potential to reshape India’s political landscape, making the upcoming years a critical phase for the nation’s democracy. Let’s take a closer look at these transformative changes and the conversations surrounding them.

1. Women’s Reservation Bill

The Women’s Reservation Bill, which is supported by all the major parties in India, marks an important milestone in India’s political history. From 2029, 33% of the seats in Parliament will be reserved for women to remove long-standing gender imbalances in politics. The bill is widely seen as a landmark for women’s representation in India and will change the very nature of political participation once implemented.

As Priya Sehgal, Editorial Director at NewsX, notes, “The Women’s Reservation Bill is something that has been pending for so long. It was there in theory, but it’s only this government that has actually managed to bring this bill through and introduce women’s reservation.” This shift in the political landscape will not only empower women but also contribute to more inclusive governance.

2. Delimitation Exercise

Another key reform expected by 2026 is the delimitation exercise, where electoral constituencies will be redrawn based on the 2025 census. This would better reflect changes in population and regional demographics. But the process has raised an outcry, especially in southern states, where population control measures have been more rigidly implemented.

Professor Madhav Nalapat, Editorial Director of The Sunday Guardian, explains, “The South may feel extremely bad that the number of seats it has will be much less now, when it is actually the result of the fact that the South has taken family planning seriously, while some other parts of the country have not.” This potential reshaping of constituencies will likely spark debates about regional representation and fairness.

3. Increasing Parliamentary Seats

India’s newly constructed Parliament will accommodate 888 members, whereas currently, the Lok Sabha accommodates 543 members. This is part of a broader effort to increase the number of parliamentary seats, which could be implemented after the 2026 delimitation. This increase will help solve issues of representation as India’s population continues to grow.

However, this proposal has sparked debate among parliamentarians. Some argue that expanding the number of MPs is unnecessary, while others believe it is vital for better governance. Gautam Mukherjee, Senior Journalist, shares his perspective: “The implementation of this, I agree with you, is in the fairly distant future. But having said that, the ability of this government and especially a charismatic leader like Narendra Modi to put this on the map and on its way is very much possible.”

The Road Ahead

While the government has floated a few bold ideas, the real challenge lies in their implementation. According to Priya Sehgal, “These ideas are good on paper, but how they are implemented is the issue.” It remains to be seen whether the government can win over the regional parties and get political support for these reforms.

Professor Nalapat believes compromise would be needed in particular by the delimitation exercise, which would be a part of the process and ultimately not satisfactory to the people of the southern states as a whole. He declares, “There will be a need for compromises and this is only the beginning of the process.” Only how well the Prime Minister navigates these challenges into successful reforms will tell.

