‘I Don’t Feel We Should Differentiate Between…’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy

DK Shivakumar: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday backed the state’s newly introduced menstrual leave policy, asserting that the government’s intention is to promote equality and support women in the workforce. Speaking to media, Shivakumar said the government does not believe in drawing unnecessary distinctions.

“It is a government policy. We believe in equality. I don’t feel we should differentiate between men and women, they are an equal part of society,” he remarked.

Opposition To The Policy

The state recently announced one day of paid menstrual leave per month for women employees, triggering criticism from several industry groups. The Bangalore Hotels Association even moved the Karnataka High Court, calling the mandate discriminatory.

Government Stands Firm

Shivakumar praised women’s contributions across sectors and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening women through progressive schemes.

“Women are capable of handling anything. We have introduced many initiatives to empower them. They only need the right direction,” he said, encouraging the formation of women’s associations.

Policy Details

The order issued on December 2 extends menstrual leave to women aged 18–52 across permanent, contractual, and outsourced roles. No medical certificate is required, and the leave cannot be combined with other categories of leave.

The policy applies to establishments governed by laws such as the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, the Plantation Workers Act, and the Beedi and Cigar Workers Act. Despite industry pushback, the government has now extended the same benefit to its own employees, ensuring uniformity across sectors.

ALSO READ: Sushma Swaraj’s Husband, Swaraj Kaushal, Passes Away At 73, Daughter Bansuri Swaraj Bids Emotional Farewell