LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations Bengaluru Man Died latest india news Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police india russia relations
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘I Don’t Feel We Should Differentiate Between…’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy

‘I Don’t Feel We Should Differentiate Between…’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy

DK Shivakumar: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday backed the state’s newly introduced menstrual leave policy, asserting that the government’s intention is to promote equality and support women in the workforce. Speaking to media, Shivakumar said the government does not believe in drawing unnecessary distinctions.

'I Don't Feel We Should Differentiate Between...': Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy (Pic Sources: Wikimedia Commons)
'I Don't Feel We Should Differentiate Between...': Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy (Pic Sources: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 4, 2025 16:54:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Don’t Feel We Should Differentiate Between…’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy

DK Shivakumar: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday backed the state’s newly introduced menstrual leave policy, asserting that the government’s intention is to promote equality and support women in the workforce. Speaking to media, Shivakumar said the government does not believe in drawing unnecessary distinctions.

“It is a government policy. We believe in equality. I don’t feel we should differentiate between men and women, they are an equal part of society,” he remarked.

Opposition To The Policy

The state recently announced one day of paid menstrual leave per month for women employees, triggering criticism from several industry groups. The Bangalore Hotels Association even moved the Karnataka High Court, calling the mandate discriminatory.

Government Stands Firm

Shivakumar praised women’s contributions across sectors and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening women through progressive schemes.
“Women are capable of handling anything. We have introduced many initiatives to empower them. They only need the right direction,” he said, encouraging the formation of women’s associations.

Policy Details

The order issued on December 2 extends menstrual leave to women aged 18–52 across permanent, contractual, and outsourced roles. No medical certificate is required, and the leave cannot be combined with other categories of leave.

The policy applies to establishments governed by laws such as the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, the Plantation Workers Act, and the Beedi and Cigar Workers Act. Despite industry pushback, the government has now extended the same benefit to its own employees, ensuring uniformity across sectors.

ALSO READ: Sushma Swaraj’s Husband, Swaraj Kaushal, Passes Away At 73, Daughter Bansuri Swaraj Bids Emotional Farewell

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 4:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dk shivakumarkarnatakaKarnataka Dy CM ShivakumarMenstrual Leave PolicyShivakumar on menstrual leave policy

RELATED News

‘Sir Sushma Madame Ki Tankhwah Kitni Hai?’ Sushma Swaraj’s Husband Swaraj Kaushal’s Witty One-Liner Once Left The Internet Impressed

Sushma Swaraj’s Husband, Swaraj Kaushal, Passes Away At 73, Daughter Bansuri Swaraj Bids Emotional Farewell

Massive Flight Disruption At Indian Airports: Pilots’ Body Blasts IndiGo For Hiring Freeze Amid Cancellation Chaos

19 Minutes Viral Video Original Link In Demand: Why People Become Crazy Behind The Leaked Sex Tapes, Know Psychology Behind Such Behavior

MP Shocker: Karnataka Governor’s Granddaughter-In-Law Alleges Torture Over Dowry, Thrown Off Rooftop, Denied Food As Drugs And Affairs Of Husband Come Into Limelight

LATEST NEWS

‘I Don’t Feel We Should Differentiate Between…’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy

Bengaluru Crime: Over 1 Tonne Red Sandalwood Seized, One Held, Three Cars Recovered

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Celebrates J.M. Meenu Malhotra’s Legacy with Honoris Causa Award

Bengaluru Techie Murali Govindraju Dies By Suicide; Family Blames Neighbours For Repetitive Demand Of Rs 20 Lakh And Mental Harassment

AIFF Super Cup 2025 Semi Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC and FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC 1st & 2nd SF Live Telecast on TV and Mobile Apps Online

What Really Happens If You Don’t Use Your Bank Account for 2 Years?

Why Sleeping Next To Your Charging Phone Could Be Dangerous

Google’s Workspace Studio Gets A Massive Update: You Can Now Schedule Email, Draft Replies And Generate Custom AI Agents

‘Mansukha Main Hi Tha’: Indian Actor And Comedian Rajpal Yadav Leaves Premanand Ji Maharaj In Splits With His Comic Timing At Vrindavan Ashram | WATCH

Mitchell Starc Shatters All-Time Test Record, Leaves Wasim Akram Behind In Elite List

‘I Don’t Feel We Should Differentiate Between…’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Don’t Feel We Should Differentiate Between…’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Don’t Feel We Should Differentiate Between…’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy
‘I Don’t Feel We Should Differentiate Between…’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy
‘I Don’t Feel We Should Differentiate Between…’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy
‘I Don’t Feel We Should Differentiate Between…’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Reacts To Opposition Over Menstrual Leave Policy

QUICK LINKS