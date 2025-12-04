LIVE TV
Sushma Swaraj's Husband, Swaraj Kaushal, Passes Away At 73, Daughter Bansuri Swaraj Bids Emotional Farewell

Swaraj Kaushal Death: Senior BJP leader and former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late Sushma Swaraj, passed away on December 4. His last rites will be held at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground. Leaders, including MLA Satish Upadhyay, paid tribute to his integrity and long service to the nation.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 4, 2025 16:21:40 IST

Swaraj Kaushal, husband of the late Sushma Swaraj and a senior BJP leader himself, passed away on December 4. The BJP shared the news on Thursday, December 4. 

His last rites will take place today, December 4, 2025, at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground. Kaushal served as the Governor of Mizoram and was a respected senior advocate.

BJP Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay expressed his sorrow, saying, “I’m deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Swaraj Kaushal. He was the husband of the late Sushma Swaraj and father to MP Bansuri Swaraj. He served the nation with real integrity and wisdom.”

“My heartfelt condolences to Bansuri and the whole family. May he rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Upadhyay added.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 4:16 PM IST
QUICK LINKS