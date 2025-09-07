IIE organises campaign to promote apprenticeship in North East India

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), on Saturday organised a one-day campaign on Special Intervention for Promotion of Apprenticeship in the North Eastern Region (NER) at the Assam Water Centre Campus, Guwahati.

According to a press release, this strategic initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ashta Lakshmi and Viksit Bharat, Viksit North East, and aims to provide youth with high-quality, structured and paid apprenticeship opportunities.

The campaign witnessed active participation from key stakeholders, including senior officials from MSDE, IIE, NSDC, Sector Skill Councils, NER State PM-NAPS Nodal Officers, TPAs, PSUs, industry partners, regional training institutions and students.

It marked a significant step toward creating a robust apprenticeship ecosystem in the North East, the press release said.

In his keynote address, Shreeshail Malge, Joint Secretary, MSDE, said, “The North East is not just a region of immense natural and cultural wealth-it is a growth engine waiting to be fully realised.”

He added, “Through focused apprenticeship initiatives, we aim to equip the youth of the North East with practical skills, hands-on training, and mobility-linked support. This program is a step towards ensuring that no young person in the region is left behind in India’s journey to becoming a global skill capital.”

An upgraded portal and its operation were also introduced during the campaign. VS Arvind, Director, MSDE, gave a detailed presentation on the new initiative on NAPS.

Through this initiative, youth from the North East will receive an additional stipend per month for one year, over and above the standard NAPS stipend, promoting both local and inter-state apprenticeships.

The program will be implemented by IIE Guwahati and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), in collaboration with State Skill Missions, Regional Directorates (RDSDEs), and local training institutions.

The event also served as a platform for networking among government officials, Sector Skill Councils, Third Party Aggregators, and industry stakeholders, laying the groundwork for expanded implementation of the pilot.

This special intervention by IIE stands as a scalable and replicable model for region-specific skill development, grounded in local aspirations, aligned with market needs, and supported by collaborative governance, the press release stated. (ANI)

