LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Home > India > IIM Calcutta Rape Case Twist: Victim’s Father Rejects Rape Allegation, Says Daughter Fell From Auto

IIM Calcutta Rape Case Twist: Victim’s Father Rejects Rape Allegation, Says Daughter Fell From Auto

A student from IIM Calcutta was arrested in an alleged rape case, but the victim's father denied the assault claim, stating his daughter fell from an auto. The incident is under probe. The student was remanded to custody. The case follows another recent college assault in Kolkata.

The father of the IIM Calcutta student involved in an alleged rape case denies the charges, claiming his daughter fell from an autorickshaw.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 20:14:35 IST

In a surprising turn of events, the father of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) student involved in an alleged on-campus rape has denied that any sexual assault took place. Speaking to reporters, he claimed his daughter merely fell out of an autorickshaw and lost consciousness.

The incident, which sent shockwaves across the academic community, took place on Friday evening. The woman, a clinical psychologist, had filed a complaint at the Haridevpur police station, alleging that an IIM-C student had invited her to the boys’ hostel for a counselling session where he allegedly raped her.

The police arrested the accused based on the First Information Report (FIR), and a Kolkata court remanded him to judicial custody until July 19. During the hearing at Alipore Court, the prosecution requested custody till July 25 to continue its investigation and interrogation.

However, in a conflicting narrative, the student’s father told NDTV that he had received a call at 9:34 pm on Friday, informing him that his daughter had fallen from an auto and was unconscious. She was admitted to the neurology department of SSKM Hospital. He said the police had taken her there after rescuing her.

“I spoke to my daughter. She said no one tortured or misbehaved with her,” the father stated. He also added that she was told by police what to say during the medical exam, though she “did not say anything.” He reiterated that she is now “normal” and with him, although they haven’t spoken in detail.

The defence counsel of the accused questioned the legitimacy of the allegations, pointing out that IIM Calcutta’s Joka campus is a high-security zone. Visitors typically require identity verification and prior registration to access the premises, raising questions about how such an incident could occur unnoticed.

This case surfaces just two weeks after another alleged gangrape was reported at a law college in Kolkata, triggering concerns about campus security and due process in high-profile institutions.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to examine surveillance footage, hospital reports, and witness statements to determine the truth behind the conflicting versions of the incident.

ALSO READ: Shocking: Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose Over Loan Repayment Dispute In Karnataka’s Davangere

Tags: Father Rejects RapeIIM CalcuttaRape Case

More News

‘What Is Defamation?’: IAS Coach Vikas Divyakirti Summoned For Derogatory Remarks Against Judiciary
Has David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Unfollowed His Family On Instagram Amid Family Tensions? Here’s The Truth
Kate Rejoins Wimbledon With Heartfelt Welcome as She Returns to Present Women’s Trophy | Watch
Ruthless Iga Świątek Destroys Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 To Seal Maiden Wimbledon Crown
Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Father Deepak Yadav Wants Himself To Be Hanged
Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik Arrested On Alleged Theft Charges At Dubai Airport
Why Trump Is Targeting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Now More Than Ever
Wimbledon’s Star-Studded Centre Court: Who’s Watching from the Royal Box?
Trump Organisation to Develop Luxury Tower in Romanian Capital City of Bucharest
How SDRF Became Lifeline For Flood-Hit Himachal Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?