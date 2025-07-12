IIM Calcutta Rape Case Twist: Victim’s Father Rejects Rape Allegation, Says Daughter Fell From Auto

In a surprising turn of events, the father of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) student involved in an alleged on-campus rape has denied that any sexual assault took place. Speaking to reporters, he claimed his daughter merely fell out of an autorickshaw and lost consciousness.

The incident, which sent shockwaves across the academic community, took place on Friday evening. The woman, a clinical psychologist, had filed a complaint at the Haridevpur police station, alleging that an IIM-C student had invited her to the boys’ hostel for a counselling session where he allegedly raped her.

The police arrested the accused based on the First Information Report (FIR), and a Kolkata court remanded him to judicial custody until July 19. During the hearing at Alipore Court, the prosecution requested custody till July 25 to continue its investigation and interrogation.

However, in a conflicting narrative, the student’s father told NDTV that he had received a call at 9:34 pm on Friday, informing him that his daughter had fallen from an auto and was unconscious. She was admitted to the neurology department of SSKM Hospital. He said the police had taken her there after rescuing her.

“I spoke to my daughter. She said no one tortured or misbehaved with her,” the father stated. He also added that she was told by police what to say during the medical exam, though she “did not say anything.” He reiterated that she is now “normal” and with him, although they haven’t spoken in detail.

The defence counsel of the accused questioned the legitimacy of the allegations, pointing out that IIM Calcutta’s Joka campus is a high-security zone. Visitors typically require identity verification and prior registration to access the premises, raising questions about how such an incident could occur unnoticed.

This case surfaces just two weeks after another alleged gangrape was reported at a law college in Kolkata, triggering concerns about campus security and due process in high-profile institutions.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to examine surveillance footage, hospital reports, and witness statements to determine the truth behind the conflicting versions of the incident.

ALSO READ: Shocking: Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose Over Loan Repayment Dispute In Karnataka’s Davangere