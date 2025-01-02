IMD Reports 2024 As India’s Warmest Year On Record

India has experienced its hottest year on record, with temperatures soaring 0.65°C above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This grim milestone aligns with global trends, where the world at large also faced unprecedented warming, fueled by the climate crisis.

The temperature spike was largely influenced by the El Nino climate pattern, which emerged in mid-2023 and contributed to above-average temperatures, especially in the post-monsoon period. The IMD recorded the highest temperature variations in the months of July through October, when minimum temperatures rose between 0.59-1.78°C above normal.

The impact of El Nino was felt globally, as it triggered extreme weather events. In India, this led to an unusually hot start to winter, a severe monsoon, and flooding that affected food crops and raised food prices.

While El Nino was a major factor, experts highlight the role of ongoing global warming, as even non-El Nino years have been increasingly warmer. IMD’s data revealed that even the winter months saw warmer than usual temperatures, with a rise of 0.90°C in minimum temperatures across the country.

As 2024 comes to a close, the IMD also predicted a weak La Nina in early 2025, but stressed that its effects would be short-lived and unlikely to curb the rising temperatures.

This trend serves as a stark reminder of the accelerating climate crisis, signaling the need for urgent action to mitigate the impacts of global warming.

