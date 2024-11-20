Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
India And UK To Restart Free Trade Talks, Set To Boost Exports

This decision comes after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the G-20 Summit in Brazil, and it signals a new phase in bilateral trade relations.

India has granted the United Kingdom “priority country” status, following a renewed commitment to resume negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This decision comes after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the G-20 Summit in Brazil, and it signals a new phase in bilateral trade relations. India aims for a four-fold rise in exports to the UK by 2030, contributing to its ambitious goal of $1 trillion in merchandise exports by 2030.

Why Is the India-UK FTA Important?

The FTA discussions, which had stalled earlier this year, are crucial for both nations. The UK, in particular, is eager for a deal that will secure a stable supply of food and other goods amid global geopolitical uncertainties. These trade talks were initially started in early 2022 under former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson but faced delays due to political instability in the UK. Despite challenges, there is optimism about finalizing a deal that benefits both countries.

The Road to Negotiation

The resumption of talks follows months of diplomatic discussions, with both sides aiming to resolve key issues such as import duties on automobiles and scotch whisky, and business mobility. Though some issues remain unresolved, both governments are hopeful of reaching a balanced, mutually beneficial agreement soon. The FTA talks are expected to continue in early 2025, with diplomatic channels set to finalize specific dates.

Current Trade Performance

India’s trade with the UK has grown significantly, with India’s exports increasing by 12.38% to $7.32 billion in the first half of FY 2024-25. The UK’s exports to India surged by 30.5%, highlighting the growing importance of the Indian market. India exports petroleum products, machinery, pharmaceuticals, and other goods to the UK, underscoring the strategic importance of their trade relations.

Who is Behind the FTA Talks?

The India-UK FTA negotiations were originally driven by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. With the political changes in the UK, including the leadership transition from Johnson to Rishi Sunak and now the Labour Party’s influence, these negotiations have faced numerous hurdles. However, both governments are committed to resolving remaining issues and ensuring that the trade deal benefits both nations.

Key Takeaways:

  • India’s FTA with the UK is poised to boost exports, with a goal to reach $1 trillion in merchandise exports by FY30.
  • The UK’s focus on securing reliable supply chains amidst global challenges makes this deal critical.
  • While challenges remain, the two governments are optimistic about reaching an agreement soon.

Filed under

Free Trade Talks 2025 FTA India exports to UK India UK Free Trade Agreement India UK Trade Talks
