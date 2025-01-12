Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
India Calls For Bangladesh To Follow Existing Border Management Protocols

India calls for better cooperation with Bangladesh on border management as tensions escalate over BSF actions and unauthorized fencing.

India Calls For Bangladesh To Follow Existing Border Management Protocols

India has called on Bangladesh to adopt a more cooperative approach to border management and fight cross-border crimes together, as tensions flare along their shared border. The call came after the Border Security Force (BSF) took action against smugglers, and Bangladesh accused India of violating bilateral agreements by attempting to build fences at several border locations.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma expressed New Delhi’s stance during a meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin in Dhaka. Verma stated, “We expect that existing understandings will be implemented, ensuring a cooperative effort to combat crime,” adding that both sides had an understanding about securing the border through fencing and had ongoing communication between their security forces.

Bangladesh, however, expressed concern over the BSF’s actions. The foreign ministry issued a statement criticizing the “unauthorized” construction of barbed wire fences and raised alarms about escalating tensions. Jashim Uddin also highlighted the tragic death of a Bangladeshi national in Sunamganj, allegedly at the hands of the BSF, and urged India to uphold its commitment to a non-lethal strategy on the border. He emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue in resolving such sensitive issues.

The rising tensions come at a delicate moment in India-Bangladesh relations, with concerns over minority safety in Bangladesh adding to the strain. While the BSF defended its actions, stating that its personnel acted in self-defense against cattle smugglers, Bangladesh’s Border Guard (BGB) objected to the fencing work in Malda, leading to a halt in the construction.

The two countries share a 4,000 km-long border, with around 3,000 km already fenced. As both nations navigate this complex issue, the hope is for better communication and a peaceful resolution.

