India Denies Role In Exclusion Of Women Journalists From Afghan FM Muttaqi's Presser

India Denies Role In Exclusion Of Women Journalists From Afghan FM Muttaqi’s Presser

The press conference, which took place on Friday, was attended by a small group of selected reporters. Notably, women journalists were missing from the event, sparking questions about the decision.

Published: October 11, 2025 10:41:22 IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday clarified that it had no role in organising the press conference held by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi, which drew criticism for excluding women journalists.

In a statement, the MEA said, “MEA had no involvement in the press interaction held yesterday by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Delhi.”

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Indian side had advised the Afghan delegation to ensure that women journalists were invited. However, the final decision on the invitations was made by Taliban officials who were accompanying Muttaqi.

The exclusion of women reporters has once again highlighted global concerns over the Taliban’s policies toward women. Since returning to power in 2021, the Taliban government in Kabul has imposed several restrictions on women, including bans on higher education, employment in many sectors, and access to public spaces.

The Taliban’s treatment of women has been widely condemned by countries around the world and by international organisations, including the United Nations. Despite repeated appeals, the regime has continued to defend its stance, citing cultural and religious reasons.

During the Delhi press conference, Muttaqi avoided giving a direct answer when asked about the condition of women in Afghanistan. Instead, he stated that every country has its own customs, laws, and principles, and that these should be respected.

ALSO READ: ‘Misogyny On Indian Soil’: No Woman Journalist Allowed At Taliban Minister Muttaqi’s Delhi Press Conference

