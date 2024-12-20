Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
India Registers Strong Protest With Dhaka Over Comments By Bangla Govt Aide

While condemning the controversial remarks, India reiterated its commitment to fostering positive and cooperative relations with Bangladesh.

India has officially raised concerns with Bangladesh over a controversial statement made by Mahfuj Alam, a key aide in the country’s interim government. Alam’s now-deleted Facebook post suggested that India should recognize the uprising that led to the resignation of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.

India’s Strong Protest to Dhaka

India registered a strong protest over Alam’s remarks, emphasizing the importance of responsible public statements. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed that India had expressed its concerns to Dhaka. “We understand the post has been taken down, but it is important for all individuals, especially those in positions of responsibility, to be cautious with their public comments,” Jaiswal stated.

India’s Commitment to Strong Relations with Bangladesh

While condemning the controversial remarks, India reiterated its commitment to fostering positive and cooperative relations with Bangladesh. The statement underscored India’s desire for peaceful and constructive ties, reminding officials in both countries of the significance of diplomacy and responsible communication.

ALSO READ: New ‘Darshan’ System To Be Introduced In Puri Jagannath Temple

India-Bangladesh relations Mahfuj Alam Bangladesh

