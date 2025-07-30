Home > India > India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush

India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush

Train delays in India rose slightly in 2025, with average wait times up by 2.45%, says RailYatri. Rajasthan showed major improvement, while Chhattisgarh’s punctuality worsened. Rajdhani Express services improved, but Humsafar trains lagged. Eastern rail corridors like Howrah-Kharagpur remain major delay zones.

India sees a slight rise in train delays in 2025, says RailYatri.
India sees a slight rise in train delays in 2025, says RailYatri.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 30, 2025 23:59:00 IST

After a year of steady improvement, the first half of 2025 has shown a slight dip in train punctuality across India, according to a new performance report released by RailYatri, the popular rail travel platform.

The average train delay increased marginally from 35.75 minutes in 2024 to 36.63 minutes in 2025, marking a 2.45% rise. The median delay also rose slightly, from 18.16 to 18.58 minutes. Despite this, overall train punctuality remains better than in 2023, when average delays were 37.91 minutes.

RailYatri attributes the minor decline to exceptional circumstances, particularly the record passenger footfall during the Kumbh Mela, which stressed many high-density routes.

At the state level, Rajasthan stood out positively, with a 23.61% improvement in train punctuality. Average delays in the state dropped significantly from 38.93 minutes in 2024 to 29.74 minutes in 2025. The median delay also fell to 13 minutes, down from 15.15 minutes.

Conversely, Chhattisgarh, once a top-performing state in 2024, experienced a sharp decline. Delays surged by 24.56%, rising from 60.21 minutes to 74.99 minutes, underscoring a need for focused operational improvements.

Among train categories, Rajdhani Express services recorded a 17.06% improvement, with average delays dropping to 29.06 minutes, reflecting continued efficiency on premium routes.

However, Humsafar Express trains saw a 26.51% increase in delays, jumping from 58.18 minutes in 2024 to 73.61 minutes in 2025. With its rising popularity, Indian Railways is expected to scrutinize Humsafar services more closely going forward.

The report also flagged persistent delay hotspots along eastern corridors such as Howrah-Kharagpur, Ranchi-Dhanbad, and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. Travellers on these routes are advised to plan with extra buffer time, as these sections are likely to see infrastructure upgrades soon.

RailYatri, India’s leading train information and booking app, continues to provide real-time train updates, PNR status, seat availability, and more. The company remains committed to improving travel experiences through data-driven insights.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: 7 Most Dangerous Railway Routes In India That Will Scare You

Tags: indian railway

RELATED News

PM’s Absence From Rajya Sabha Despite Being In Parliament Is An Insult To The House: Mallikarjun Kharge
T N Manoharan, Former IDBI Chairman And Padma Shri Awardee, Passes Away
CM YUVA Scheme Turning Job Seekers Into Job Creators: CM Yogi
Man Jumped Into Yamuna After Quarrel With Wife, Saved By Patrolling Team
CM Patel To Attend Screening Of Film Showcasing Success Of Gujarat’s ‘104’ Health Helpline

LATEST NEWS

Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?
From Priyanka Chopra to George Clooney: Famous Couples Proving Age Doesn’t Matter
Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry
Another Rivalry Brewing? Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal vs PSG’s Desire Doue Intensifies
Trump Administration Announces Private Health‑Data Tracking System With Big Tech Partners
India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush
U.S. GDP Surge 3% in Q2 But Experts Warn Against False Optimism
Barcelona vs FC Seoul: Team News, When And Where To Watch In India
US Imposes Sanctions on Brazil’s Supreme Court Judge Over Jair Bolsonaro Case
UK Flights Disrupted by Major Air Traffic Control Technical Glitch – What We Know So Far
India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush
India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush
India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush
India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?