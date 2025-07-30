India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush

After a year of steady improvement, the first half of 2025 has shown a slight dip in train punctuality across India, according to a new performance report released by RailYatri, the popular rail travel platform.

The average train delay increased marginally from 35.75 minutes in 2024 to 36.63 minutes in 2025, marking a 2.45% rise. The median delay also rose slightly, from 18.16 to 18.58 minutes. Despite this, overall train punctuality remains better than in 2023, when average delays were 37.91 minutes.

RailYatri attributes the minor decline to exceptional circumstances, particularly the record passenger footfall during the Kumbh Mela, which stressed many high-density routes.

At the state level, Rajasthan stood out positively, with a 23.61% improvement in train punctuality. Average delays in the state dropped significantly from 38.93 minutes in 2024 to 29.74 minutes in 2025. The median delay also fell to 13 minutes, down from 15.15 minutes.

Conversely, Chhattisgarh, once a top-performing state in 2024, experienced a sharp decline. Delays surged by 24.56%, rising from 60.21 minutes to 74.99 minutes, underscoring a need for focused operational improvements.

Among train categories, Rajdhani Express services recorded a 17.06% improvement, with average delays dropping to 29.06 minutes, reflecting continued efficiency on premium routes.

However, Humsafar Express trains saw a 26.51% increase in delays, jumping from 58.18 minutes in 2024 to 73.61 minutes in 2025. With its rising popularity, Indian Railways is expected to scrutinize Humsafar services more closely going forward.

The report also flagged persistent delay hotspots along eastern corridors such as Howrah-Kharagpur, Ranchi-Dhanbad, and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. Travellers on these routes are advised to plan with extra buffer time, as these sections are likely to see infrastructure upgrades soon.

