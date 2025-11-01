LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ecological Threat Report 2025 BPCL gas cylinder price dharmendra Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Ecological Threat Report 2025 BPCL gas cylinder price dharmendra Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Ecological Threat Report 2025 BPCL gas cylinder price dharmendra Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Ecological Threat Report 2025 BPCL gas cylinder price dharmendra Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ecological Threat Report 2025 BPCL gas cylinder price dharmendra Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Ecological Threat Report 2025 BPCL gas cylinder price dharmendra Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Ecological Threat Report 2025 BPCL gas cylinder price dharmendra Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Ecological Threat Report 2025 BPCL gas cylinder price dharmendra Samia Suluhu Hassan Delhi NCR news IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup
LIVE TV
Home > India > India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement, Says ‘We Are At The…’

India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement, Says ‘We Are At The…’

Last week, during the Berlin Global Dialogue, Goyal had also stated that India would not rush into any agreement or sign a deal 'with a gun to our head.'

Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 1, 2025 10:40:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement, Says ‘We Are At The…’

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India and the United States are in the advanced stages of discussions for a bilateral trade agreement. Speaking at the ET Startup Awards, Goyal said that both nations have completed five rounds of talks so far for the first phase of the trade deal and that negotiations are still ongoing.

“We are at the advanced stage of discussions with both the EU and the US for trade deals,” Goyal said, adding that India will pursue agreements that align with its national interests.

His remarks come after a senior government official said last week that the proposed India-US trade deal is “very near” to being concluded. “We are very near as far as the deal is concerned,” the official had said, as quoted by PTI.

Last week, during the Berlin Global Dialogue, Goyal had also stated that India would not rush into any agreement or sign a deal “with a gun to our head.”

The latest statement by Goyal comes shortly after US President Donald Trump indicated that a trade deal between New Delhi and Washington was imminent. Speaking at the APEC CEO Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump said he had great “respect and love” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and confirmed that the US was “doing a trade deal with India.”

“If you look at India and Pakistan… I’m doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship,” Trump said earlier this week.

However, his comments come amid rising tensions between the two nations after Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods and an additional 25% levy related to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. India has called these actions “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

Trump also reiterated that India has been reducing its imports of Russian oil, though New Delhi has denied Trump’s earlier claims that Prime Minister Modi personally promised to halt such purchases.

ALSO READ: At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 10:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: indiaIndia US trade dealpiyush goyalus

RELATED News

I Openly Support Ban On RSS: Kharge Taunts BJP On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 150th Birth Anniversary

Zubeen Garg’s Final Film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Revived Assam’s Forgotten Single-Screen Theatres Back To Life

E-Passports Are Here! How to Apply, Eligibility, And Hidden Benefits At A Glance

Senior Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Hospitalised

Who Was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-Year-Old Jharkhand Man Killed In Saudi Arabia Crossfire While Returning From Work

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Becomes First Indian State To Declare ‘Extreme Poverty-Free’, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Did 3I/ATLAS Behave Oddly Near the Sun? Here Are 3 Shocking Observations

What Happens If India Regulates Indus Waterflow? New Report Warns Pakistan Of Deepening Water Crisis

LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced from November 1: See Latest Rates in Your City

Dharmendra’s Big Health Update: Actor In ICU- What Really Led To His Sudden Hospitalisation?

WATCH | JD Vance Becomes His Own Meme: VP Wears Viral Curly-Wig Look For Halloween

‘700 Killed’ In Tanzania Election Protests, Opposition Claims Amid Internet Shutdown: Violence Erupts

Two US Judges Shock Trump Administration, Order Emergency Funds Be Used For Food Aid Amid Ongoing Shutdown

India On Alert: Navy Vice Chief Says Nation Closely Watching ‘Extra-Regional Powers’ In Indian Ocean

Numerology Horoscope Today, (01 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses To Perform Your Tasks With Caution

India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement, Says ‘We Are At The…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement, Says ‘We Are At The…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement, Says ‘We Are At The…’
India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement, Says ‘We Are At The…’
India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement, Says ‘We Are At The…’
India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement, Says ‘We Are At The…’

QUICK LINKS