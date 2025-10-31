LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > World > At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal

At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal

After securing a fragile trade truce with Donald Trump, Xi Jinping took centre stage at the APEC summit in South Korea, pledging to protect global free trade and multilateral rules. Trump left early, while Xi positioned China as a stable alternative in global trade.

Xi Jinping took centre stage at the APEC summit in South Korea. (Photo: ANI/ REUTERS)
Xi Jinping took centre stage at the APEC summit in South Korea. (Photo: ANI/ REUTERS)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 31, 2025 15:52:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal

Chinese President Xi Jinping took centre stage at the APEC summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Friday, casting China as the new global champion of free and open trade just hours after securing a fragile trade truce with US President Donald Trump.

Trump left South Korea early after the agreement, skipping the main two-day APEC leaders’ meeting and flying back to Washington for the White House’s annual Halloween event. The temporary truce cooled months of escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, which had disrupted supply chains and rattled global markets.

According to Bloomberg, Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One that the two leaders had “settled” a key sticking point in access to rare earth minerals, a sector where China holds dominant control.

“There’s no roadblock at all on rare earth,” Trump said, expressing confidence that trade barriers in the sector would “hopefully disappear from our vocabulary for a little while.”

With Trump absent, Xi used the APEC stage to highlight China’s commitment to the multilateral trading system and global economic cooperation, a role traditionally led by Washington.

“Changes unseen in a century are accelerating across the world,” Xi told the 21-member bloc during a closed-door session, according to China’s foreign ministry.
 “The rougher the seas, the more we must pull together.”

Xi urged APEC economies to protect global trade rules, boost cooperation, and resist protectionism. He positioned China as a predictable and stabilising force amid volatile geopolitical shifts.

Still, several Asia-Pacific nations remain cautious. While China talks free trade, many countries in the region are wary of Beijing’s expanding military influence, manufacturing dominance, and readiness to use export controls as leverage in disputes.

Representing Trump at the summit, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended Washington’s tariff-heavy trade approach, saying the U.S. was merely “rebalancing its trade relationships” to create a stronger global economic foundation.

The truce has eased immediate fears, and the IMF has recently revised global growth expectations upward as market shocks stabilised. However, analysts warn that the peace could be temporary and that deeper structural differences between Washington and Beijing remain unresolved.

For now, Xi has seized the optics and the opportunity to present China as the protector of free trade, while Trump continues to prioritise domestic optics over global forums.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: Trump-Putin Summit Cancelled After Tense Call Over Russia’s Demands Amid War With Ukraine

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 3:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: APEC summitdonald trumpTrump Xi trade trucexi jinping

RELATED News

Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort

Halloween 2025: These 5 Viral Google Gemini AI Prompts Turning Into Scary Masterpieces

World Bank Questions Pakistan’s Poverty Reduction Claims, Warns of Deep Rural Inequality and Slow Economic Recovery

Trump-Putin Summit Cancelled After Tense Call Over Russia’s Demands Amid War With Ukraine

Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

LATEST NEWS

Vijya Fintech’s MIDASX Raises INR 12 Crore and Acquires AI Startup to Power India’s First Open-Architecture B2B2C Multi-Asset Marketplace

At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal

Narayana Health Expands its Global Footprint with Acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals, Strengthening its Vision for World-class Healthcare Delivery

IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

J&K Govt Grants Land Ownership Rights To Displaced Families From PoJK

Tata Motors Demerger Shifts Gears: New Names, New Roads As Process Races Toward The Finish Line

Shocking Video From MP: Man Roams Market With Saline Drip, Exposes Rural Healthcare Crisis | WATCH

WBCHSE WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025-26 OUT: Direct Link to Check Scorecard, Latest Official Updates

Cheaper Biologic Alternatives on the Way: FDA Unveils New Biosimilar Reforms

Halloween 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Messages, Quotes, and Captions to Share With Your Family and Friends

At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal
At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal
At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal
At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal

QUICK LINKS