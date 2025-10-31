LIVE TV
Trump-Putin Summit Cancelled After Tense Call Over Russia's Demands Amid War With Ukraine

The US cancelled a planned Trump-Putin summit in Budapest after Russia refused to soften its demands on Ukraine, including territorial concessions and limits on Ukraine’s military and NATO ties. Washington said Moscow showed no willingness to negotiate.

United States has called off a planned summit in Budapest between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: ANI)
United States has called off a planned summit in Budapest between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: ANI)

Last updated: October 31, 2025 12:09:31 IST

Trump-Putin Summit Cancelled After Tense Call Over Russia’s Demands Amid War With Ukraine

The planned Budapest summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been cancelled after Moscow refused to soften its hardline demands regarding the Ukraine war, according to a Financial Times report.

U.S. officials scrapped the meeting after a tense phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where Moscow reiterated that it would only agree to a ceasefire if Ukraine met sweeping territorial and political concessions. The White House and Kremlin have not publicly commented on the cancellation.

Russia’s Hardline Demands Derail Negotiations

The meeting was scheduled to take place later this month in Budapest after Trump and Putin reportedly agreed to explore options to halt the war. However, Russia sent a diplomatic memo to Washington listing the same demands it has pushed since the invasion began, what Putin has described as addressing the “root causes” of the conflict.

These demands include:

  • Ukraine ceding more territory, including the remaining parts of the Donbas region.

  • Sharp reductions to Ukraine’s military capabilities.

  • A binding commitment that Ukraine will never join NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected any proposal requiring the country to surrender additional territory, stating Ukraine is prepared for dialogue but “will not withdraw troops first.”

Trump Calls Meeting “Pointless” Amid Stalemate

After Rubio told Trump that Moscow showed “no willingness to negotiate,” the president pulled the plug on the summit, calling it a potential “wasted meeting.” Trump has publicly pushed for a ceasefire along current battle lines, but Russia has refused, insisting on full control of Donbas and other concessions.

Despite previously promising he could “end the war in 24 hours,” Trump has recently acknowledged the limits of U.S. leverage and the difficulty of forcing a settlement when both sides believe they can still win on the battlefield.

Trump Struggles to Influence Outcome

Over the past several months, Trump has swung between pressuring Russia and pressuring Ukraine with little effect. He has threatened new sanctions on Russian energy, discussed supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles, and temporarily paused intelligence-sharing and arms shipments to Kyiv, before reversing course under pressure from U.S. allies.

Analysts say Putin may be leveraging Trump’s eagerness to secure a diplomatic breakthrough, using meetings and negotiations as delaying tactics.

“Putin may actually be using Trump’s desire for a deal as a means to influence him,” a senior European diplomat told the FT.

Ukraine says Russia Avoids Diplomacy When Losing Ground

Zelenskyy, commenting on Trump’s shifting stance, pointed to a pattern.

“As soon as long-range mobility became more possible for Ukraine, Russia became less interested in diplomacy,” he said.

The sudden cancellation of the summit underscores the continuing diplomatic deadlock. With neither Moscow nor Kyiv prepared to make concessions, peace remains elusive.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 11:51 AM IST
