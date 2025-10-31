Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

Trump, Melania Celebrate Halloween at the White House

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined in the Halloween festivities at the White House on Thursday (local time), welcoming a stream of trick-or-treaters with candy and cheer. The First Couple handed out oversized Hershey bars embossed with the presidential seal as part of the holiday’s long-standing tradition.

Among the lighter moments, President Trump paused to sign what appeared to be a golf ball for a young teenage trick-or-treater. Taking in the scene, he looked at the crowd and joked to the press, “It’s a long line. It’s almost as big as the ballroom.”

Adding to the fun, Trump was particularly amused by three children dressed up as him, the First Lady, and “security” (or Secret Service). Laughing, he gave the young impersonator a high-five and motioned for them to turn around so reporters could get a good look.

President Trump’s Halloween tradition lives on! 🎃 Watch him pull off the ultimate prank candy on the kid’s head again! Melania’s Trump reaction is priceless. Who knew the White House could be this fun? What’s your favorite Trump family moment? 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CpFt1AmksP — Arshad (@im__Arshu) October 31, 2025

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosting a Halloween party 🎃 Thousands of children and parents are expected to attend. pic.twitter.com/fCu54ebQLE — Emel Akan (@mlakan) October 30, 2025

Significance of Halloween

Halloween, a holiday observed annually on October 31, is noted for its pagan origins and its Christian roots as well as its secular traditions.

Trump’s Return from Asia Tour

Trump, who concluded his trip to Asia, returned to Washington. President Donald Trump visited Malaysia, completing the first leg of his diplomatic tour in Asia. In Malaysia, Trump joined the signing of a peace declaration between Thailand and Cambodia.

Trump’s Meetings in Japan and South Korea

In Japan, he met the country’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi.

United States President Donald Trump also met Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, where the two leaders reached several key agreements to ease trade tensions and boost cooperation on multiple issues.

Trump-Xi Meeting and Trade Tensions

The Trump-Xi meeting came amid heightened tensions between the world’s two largest economies, following months of trade disputes and export restrictions. Earlier this month, Beijing imposed curbs on critical exports, while Washington warned of possible bans on software-based exports to China.

(Disclaimer: This article contains syndicated content with inputs from ANI and has been mildly edited for clarity and style)

Also Read: Why Was Prince Andrew Stripped Of His Royal Titles By King Charles III? Jeffrey…