LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime
LIVE TV
Home > World > Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania celebrated Halloween at the White House after returning from an Asia tour marked by key diplomatic meetings and trade discussions with Japan, China, and Malaysia.

Trump and Melania Celebrate Halloween (Pic: Reuters)
Trump and Melania Celebrate Halloween (Pic: Reuters)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 31, 2025 11:35:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

Trump, Melania Celebrate Halloween at the White House

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined in the Halloween festivities at the White House on Thursday (local time), welcoming a stream of trick-or-treaters with candy and cheer. The First Couple handed out oversized Hershey bars embossed with the presidential seal as part of the holiday’s long-standing tradition.

Among the lighter moments, President Trump paused to sign what appeared to be a golf ball for a young teenage trick-or-treater. Taking in the scene, he looked at the crowd and joked to the press, “It’s a long line. It’s almost as big as the ballroom.”

Adding to the fun, Trump was particularly amused by three children dressed up as him, the First Lady, and “security” (or Secret Service). Laughing, he gave the young impersonator a high-five and motioned for them to turn around so reporters could get a good look.

Significance of Halloween

Halloween, a holiday observed annually on October 31, is noted for its pagan origins and its Christian roots as well as its secular traditions.

Trump’s Return from Asia Tour

Trump, who concluded his trip to Asia, returned to Washington. President Donald Trump visited Malaysia, completing the first leg of his diplomatic tour in Asia. In Malaysia, Trump joined the signing of a peace declaration between Thailand and Cambodia.

Trump’s Meetings in Japan and South Korea

In Japan, he met the country’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi.
United States President Donald Trump also met Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, where the two leaders reached several key agreements to ease trade tensions and boost cooperation on multiple issues.

Trump-Xi Meeting and Trade Tensions

The Trump-Xi meeting came amid heightened tensions between the world’s two largest economies, following months of trade disputes and export restrictions. Earlier this month, Beijing imposed curbs on critical exports, while Washington warned of possible bans on software-based exports to China.

(Disclaimer: This article contains syndicated content with inputs from ANI and has been mildly edited for clarity and style)

Also Read: Why Was Prince Andrew Stripped Of His Royal Titles By King Charles III? Jeffrey…

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 11:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Halloween 2025home-hero-pos-13trump

RELATED News

Punjab-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating On His Car In Canada

Why Was Prince Andrew Stripped Of His Royal Titles By King Charles III? Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal Connection Explained

King Charles Cuts Ties: Prince Andrew Stripped Of Titles, Forced Out Of Royal Lodge Over Epstein Scandal

New York Declares Emergency, Launches $65 Million Food Aid Plan To Avert Worsening Hunger Crisis Amid Shutdown

Hamas Hands Over Coffins To Red Cross, Israel Accuses Group of Faking Hostage Recovery

LATEST NEWS

Why Was Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Bhutan Trip Cancelled? Paro’s Weather Keeps Diplomacy At Stake

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action

Virat Kohli Celebrates Jemimah Rodrigues’ Match Winning Century Against Australia

Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

Is Anil Ambani Back In Trouble Again? Cobrapost’s Rs 41,921 Crore Bombshell Shakes Reliance Group And His Already Shaky Fortune

UP Horror: Woman, Lover Take Her Son Out For Dinner, Murder Him Afterwards, Insurance Money Turns Deadly!

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!

Bihar Election 2025: NDA Releases Joint Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs, ₹2 Lakh Aid for Women & ₹50 Lakh Cr Investment Drive

Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour
Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour
Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour
Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

QUICK LINKS