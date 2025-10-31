LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Was Prince Andrew Stripped Of His Royal Titles By King Charles III? Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal Connection Explained

King Charles III has stripped Prince Andrew of all royal titles and honours amid renewed scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein. Buckingham Palace confirmed the move, saying the Duke of York will vacate his Windsor residence. The royal family also expressed support for survivors of sexual abuse.

King Charles III removes Prince Andrew’s royal titles amid Epstein scandal; Buckingham Palace supports abuse survivors. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 31, 2025 07:47:54 IST

Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his royal titles and honours by his brother, King Charles III, following renewed scrutiny over his alleged links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Buckingham Palace announced the decision in an official statement on Thursday, confirming that the Duke of York would also vacate his residence at the Windsor estate.

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew,” the statement read. “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

The palace added that the decision was made “notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

Buckingham Palace Expresses Support for Abuse Survivors, Prince Andrew To Be Relocated 

The statement from the royal household also expressed solidarity with victims of sexual abuse.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” it said.

Prince Andrew, who previously held the title of Duke of York, lived at the Royal Lodge in Windsor with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. According to a BBC report, the couple will now relocate to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk County.

The Sandringham property is privately owned by King Charles III, who will reportedly fund his brother’s accommodation there.

Prince Andrew’s Earlier Relinquished Duke of York Title

The move comes shortly after Andrew voluntarily relinquished most of his titles amid the continuing controversy. On October 17, he announced that he would give up the Duke of York title, acknowledging the allegations against him while maintaining his innocence.

“I will therefore no longer use the title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,” he said in a statement at the time.

The Epstein Connection Explained

Prince Andrew’s royal downfall stems from allegations linking him to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network. In 2021, one of Epstein’s survivors filed a lawsuit against Andrew, claiming he sexually abused her as a teenager after she was “trafficked” to him by Epstein.

The accuser later died by suicide, but the allegations have continued to shadow the prince’s reputation and public standing.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 7:35 AM IST
