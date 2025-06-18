India Weather Forecast: Cyclonic Circulations Trigger Storms In Delhi, Gujarat, South India; IMD Alerts Heavy Rain Across India Till June 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather alert for multiple regions across the country, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning activity over the next week. The country’s current weather pattern is being shaped by two active low-pressure systems, a trough, and multiple cyclonic circulations, triggering intense monsoon activity in almost all zones.

Heavy Rain Predicted for East and Central India

A low-pressure area over southwest Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal is expected to intensify further, bringing widespread rainfall to the eastern and central states.

Odisha will experience extremely heavy rainfall on June 18, followed by very heavy spells on June 19 and heavy showers until June 21.

Bihar and Jharkhand are set to receive heavy rainfall from June 18 to 21, with Bihar likely to see very heavy rain on June 18 and 19.

Chhattisgarh will be affected by heavy showers on all four days from June 18 to 20.

In Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the eastern region, extremely heavy rainfall is forecast for June 20 and 21.

Gangetic West Bengal is also under alert for extremely heavy downpours on June 18.

Thunderstorms with squalls reaching 70 km/h are expected, especially in Madhya Pradesh, increasing the risk of structural damage and localized flooding.

West India Under Threat of Flooding

In western India, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and the Konkan coast will experience very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall due to another active low-pressure system.

Gujarat State, including Saurashtra and Kutch, will face intense rain spells from June 18 to 23.

The Konkan and Goa belt will remain under heavy rainfall conditions throughout the week.

Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are also likely to receive thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by winds up to 40 km/h.

Southern India to Witness Strong Showers and Winds

Southern states will also be significantly impacted. The IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu’s ghat regions may receive very heavy rain on June 18.

Kerala and Mahe are under alert for gusty winds up to 60 km/h, with very heavy rainfall on June 18 and 19.

Coastal and interior Karnataka will see heavy to extremely heavy showers, while Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema will experience rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds until June 20.

Lakshadweep will also face light to moderate rain and strong winds on June 18.

Northeast India to Be Lashed by Extremely Heavy Rain

The northeast remains under heavy impacts from monsoon rains.

Meghalaya can expect this heavy rainfall on the 18th and 19th of June, which may exceed 20 cm/day.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur will still see moderate rainfall from June 18 to June 23, 2022.



Thunderstorms and lightning activity remain likely, and localized flooding is a concern due to high cumulative rainfall.

Increasing Rainfall in Northwest and North India

Rainfall activity is gradually increasing in northwest India, especially in the hilly areas and the plains.

Uttarakhand is forecast to receive daily heavy rainfall from June 18 to 23.

East and West Uttar Pradesh may witness very heavy rain between June 19 and 21.

Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy rain from June 20 to 22.

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are set for isolated heavy rain on June 18 and 22.

Delhi-NCR Weather: Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds Ahead

Delhi and the NCR region will experience cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of up to 60 km/h in the coming days.

The maximum temperature on June 18 will be somewhere between 33–35°C and minimums 26–28 °C.

The prevailing winds will shift from southeast to east, and no major change in maximum temperatures is expected across the country during this period.

Safety Advisory

The IMD has advised residents, farmers, and local authorities to remain on high alert. Outdoor workers, travellers, and people in flood-prone or hilly areas are urged to take precautionary measures against potential landslides, waterlogging, and storm damage. With the monsoon entering an active phase, India is set to witness significant weather developments through June 23.

