Indian Railways Issues Big Update On Child Ticket Policy, Parents Will Now Have To Follow These Rules

As the Christmas and New Year season approaches, Indian Railways has started ticket bookings for the festive rush. With schools closing for winter vacations, many families are planning trips to popular tourist destinations across the country. Trains continue to be one of the most affordable and convenient travel options for such family journeys.

Before planning their trip, parents should make sure they understand the Indian Railways’ child ticket policy to avoid confusion during booking or travel.

According to the rules, children below five years of age can travel for free without the need to purchase a ticket, provided that no separate berth or seat is required. However, if parents wish to reserve a berth or seat for a child below five, they must pay the full adult fare.

For children aged five years to below twelve years, the fare depends on whether a seat or berth is needed. If a separate berth or seat is not required, a child fare (which is lower than the adult fare) is applicable. But if parents want a separate seat or berth, they will need to pay the full adult fare.

Children aged twelve years and above are charged the full adult fare, as per the standard ticketing policy.

These rules were clearly outlined in a circular issued by the Ministry of Railways on March 6, 2020, which states:

“Children under five years of age shall be carried free. However, separate berth or seat (in chair car) shall not be given. Therefore, purchase of any ticket is not required provided separate berth is not claimed. However, if berth/seat shall be sought on a voluntary basis for children below 5 years, then full adult fare shall be charged.”

With the festive travel season approaching, passengers are advised to check the IRCTC portal or railway counters for the latest booking updates and ensure that they select the correct fare category for their children while reserving tickets.

