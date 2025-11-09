LIVE TV
Big Travel Update For Passengers: IRCTC Now Requires Aadhaar-Based Verification For…

The move is aimed at curbing misuse of the booking system by touts and automated agents who block tickets before genuine passengers can get them.

Published: November 9, 2025 17:39:45 IST

In a major step to make train ticket booking more transparent and fair, the Government of India has tightened the online ticketing process on the IRCTC platform. From now on, passengers will need to complete Aadhaar verification to book train tickets during specific time slots. The move is aimed at curbing misuse of the booking system by touts and automated agents who block tickets before genuine passengers can get them.

According to the new regulations, only Aadhaar-verified users on IRCTC will be allowed to book reserved train tickets during the first 10 minutes after the booking window opens. Over the coming weeks, this restriction will be gradually extended to cover the first two hours, between 8 am and 10 am, when online reservations begin each day. During this period, only verified users will be able to make bookings through the IRCTC website or mobile app.

These rules apply only to online bookings. Passengers buying tickets directly at railway reservation counters will not be affected.

The Ministry of Railways said the decision was taken to ensure that tickets reach genuine travellers instead of being cornered by touts or automated software tools. For years, passengers have faced difficulties securing tickets during peak hours due to bots and fake accounts hoarding multiple seats.

With Aadhaar-linked authentication, the Railways hopes to verify every user’s identity, thereby preventing misuse and bringing fairness to the ticketing process.

This move builds on earlier reforms. Since July 2025, Aadhaar verification has already been mandatory for Tatkal bookings. From July 15, OTP-based Aadhaar validation also became compulsory for tickets booked through agents and counters.

Passengers are advised to link their Aadhaar number with their IRCTC account at the earliest. Verified users will enjoy smoother booking, especially during high-demand periods.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 5:39 PM IST
Tags: Aadhaar Cardindian railwaysIRCTCIRCTC new rules

Big Travel Update For Passengers: IRCTC Now Requires Aadhaar-Based Verification For…

