Big Travel Update For Passengers: After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Modi Govt Plans Another Bullet Train Between These Cities

The Narendra Modi government is preparing to launch another major infrastructure project, a 240-km-long bullet train corridor connecting Amritsar in Punjab with Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir. This high-speed rail link is being seen as a new boost for the Union Territory, following the recent launch of Vande Bharat train services in the Kashmir Valley.

According to a report by CNN-News18, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has invited bids for the “final survey for alignment and aerial survey” of the proposed Amritsar–Jammu High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridor. The project aims to enhance passenger connectivity and promote economic activity between two of North India’s most important commercial hubs.

The government document cited in the report notes, “With an objective to meet growing passenger demand and optimise high-speed rail connectivity between major cities, commercial and economic activity centres, an HSR corridor is being studied between Amritsar and Jammu covering desired obligatory points and major public hubs among other considerations.”

The NHSRCL has already begun preparations for a Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will include technical, environmental, and financial analyses. The study currently involves preliminary route planning and a final location survey, using advanced Aerial LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology to design the most efficient alignment.

This corridor is expected to cut travel time significantly between Punjab and Jammu while improving trade, tourism, and cultural exchange in the region. Once operational, it will also strengthen the Centre’s efforts to modernise transport infrastructure and bring high-speed connectivity to more parts of northern India.

