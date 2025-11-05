LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > India > Big Travel Update For Passengers: After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Modi Govt Plans Another Bullet Train Between These Cities

Big Travel Update For Passengers: After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Modi Govt Plans Another Bullet Train Between These Cities

The NHSRCL has already begun preparations for a Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will include technical, environmental, and financial analyses.

Representational image (Freepik)
Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 5, 2025 01:24:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Travel Update For Passengers: After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Modi Govt Plans Another Bullet Train Between These Cities

The Narendra Modi government is preparing to launch another major infrastructure project, a 240-km-long bullet train corridor connecting Amritsar in Punjab with Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir. This high-speed rail link is being seen as a new boost for the Union Territory, following the recent launch of Vande Bharat train services in the Kashmir Valley.

According to a report by CNN-News18, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has invited bids for the “final survey for alignment and aerial survey” of the proposed Amritsar–Jammu High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridor. The project aims to enhance passenger connectivity and promote economic activity between two of North India’s most important commercial hubs.

The government document cited in the report notes, “With an objective to meet growing passenger demand and optimise high-speed rail connectivity between major cities, commercial and economic activity centres, an HSR corridor is being studied between Amritsar and Jammu covering desired obligatory points and major public hubs among other considerations.”

The NHSRCL has already begun preparations for a Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will include technical, environmental, and financial analyses. The study currently involves preliminary route planning and a final location survey, using advanced Aerial LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology to design the most efficient alignment.

This corridor is expected to cut travel time significantly between Punjab and Jammu while improving trade, tourism, and cultural exchange in the region. Once operational, it will also strengthen the Centre’s efforts to modernise transport infrastructure and bring high-speed connectivity to more parts of northern India.

ALSO READ: Big Travel Update For Passengers: Indian Railways Announces Lower Berth Reservation Rules, All You Need To Know

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 1:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Amritsar To Jammu Bullet TrainBullet train

RELATED News

Dev Deepawali: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals Boat Booking Tips

Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries

Horrific Chhattisgarh Accident On Video: Six Killed After Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train In Bilaspur, Check Railway Helpline Numbers Here

Who Is Shah Bano’s Daughter? Why Has She Sued The Makers Of Movie ‘Haq’?

Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor’s Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT

LATEST NEWS

Big Travel Update For Passengers: After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Modi Govt Plans Another Bullet Train Between These Cities

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’

NYC Mayoral Election 2025: Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, And Curtis Sliwa Face Off, When Will Results Be Announced?

Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’

Not Just Zohran Mamdani, These Candidates Also Have An India Connection In US Polls This Time, List Includes…

Who Is Sanjay Hinduja? Check His Education, Family Legacy, and Net Worth

ASIA CUP 2025 ROW: ICC Penalizes Jasprit Bumrah For Plane Gesture Send-Off, Suryakumar Yadav Also Found Guilty Of Breach

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

Asia Cup Row: Haris Rauf Gets Banned By ICC For 2 Matches, Here’s What Triggered The Suspension

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams Career Ends After Drug Addiction, Cricket Board Cuts All Ties

Big Travel Update For Passengers: After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Modi Govt Plans Another Bullet Train Between These Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Travel Update For Passengers: After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Modi Govt Plans Another Bullet Train Between These Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Travel Update For Passengers: After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Modi Govt Plans Another Bullet Train Between These Cities
Big Travel Update For Passengers: After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Modi Govt Plans Another Bullet Train Between These Cities
Big Travel Update For Passengers: After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Modi Govt Plans Another Bullet Train Between These Cities
Big Travel Update For Passengers: After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Modi Govt Plans Another Bullet Train Between These Cities

QUICK LINKS