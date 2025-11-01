Big Travel Update For Passengers: Indian Railways Announces Lower Berth Reservation Rules, All You Need To Know

Indian Railways has introduced a number of new measures to make train ticket booking simpler and more comfortable for passengers. Earlier this year, it launched the RailOne app, a single platform that allows users to book both reserved and unreserved tickets and access various railway services in one place.

In another move to make planning easier, the Railways has reduced the Advance Reservation Period (ARP). Passengers can now book tickets up to 60 days in advance instead of 120 days, excluding the day of travel. This step is aimed at helping travellers make shorter-term plans without worrying about long booking windows.

However, passengers continue to face issues when booking lower berths online. Many complain that even after selecting the “lower berth preference” option, they often receive upper or middle berths due to limited availability. To address this, the Railways has clarified its lower berth allocation rules.

According to the computerised reservation system, lower berths are automatically reserved for senior citizens, women above 45 years of age, and pregnant women, subject to availability at the time of booking. If these passengers are not allotted a lower berth during booking, train ticket examiners (TTEs) have the authority to reassign any vacant lower berths to them during the journey.

Passengers who want only a lower berth can also select the option “book only if lower berth is available” while booking online. This ensures that if no lower berth is available, the ticket will not be confirmed at all.

Indian Railways has also reminded passengers about its berth usage rules. In reserved coaches, berths can be used for sleeping only between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM. During the day, they should be kept in sitting position for the convenience of fellow passengers. For Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets, the side lower berth is shared by both passengers during the day. However, from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, the lower berth passenger has exclusive right to sleep on it.

ALSO READ: India First Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train Video Goes Viral: Check Route, Dates, Facilities & More