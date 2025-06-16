Indian Students In Iran Plead For Evacuation Amid Israel-Iran Missile Strikes: ‘We Haven’t Slept In Days’

Worried parents from Jammu and Kashmir staged protests in Srinagar, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to bring back their children stranded in Iran. The students, mostly enrolled in medical universities, are based in Tehran, Qom, Shiraz, and Kerman.

“Our children are living in fear. We are getting calls at midnight, crying, pleading for help,” said a parent during the demonstration.

Students Describe Explosions and Panic

Students have reported terrifying experiences—sirens blaring late at night, loud blasts nearby, and hours spent in basement shelters. With missiles being exchanged between Israel and Iran, many are too scared to sleep or even step outside.

Over 1,500 Indian Students Affected

More than 1,500 Indian students are believed to be studying in Iran, and a significant portion of them are from Jammu & Kashmir. Most are pursuing MBBS degrees in institutions like Shahid Beheshti Medical University and other government-run medical colleges.

J&K Chief Minister Urges Centre to Act

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Manoj Sinha has joined the growing chorus for immediate action.

“We are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs. I have personally requested the MEA to ensure the safety and evacuation of our students stranded in Iran,” Sinha said.

He added that the J&K administration is closely monitoring the situation and will provide every possible assistance.

Parents Cite Ukraine Evacuation Precedent

Recalling the government’s swift evacuation during the Ukraine conflict, parents are asking for similar urgency now.

“If India could bring back students from a war zone in Europe, why can’t they do the same for our children in Iran?” asked a parent in Baramulla.

Indian Embassy’s Advisory and Steps

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued safety guidelines, set up a Telegram group for regular updates, and provided emergency contact numbers. The MEA has confirmed that some students are being relocated to safer regions and that evacuation options are under review.

Flights Cancelled, Airspace Restricted

The crisis worsens as Iran closes parts of its airspace, affecting commercial flights and making evacuation even more difficult. Many students say they’ve been unable to book tickets or reach the airport safely due to local unrest and logistical hurdles.

As Iran and Israel escalate their military conflict, Indian students are caught in the middle. Their desperate calls for help are echoed by their families and the J&K government. The message is clear: India must act now to bring its children home safely.

