5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Lima, Peru: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Strong Coastal Tremor

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the central coast of Peru on Sunday morning, shaking the capital Lima and the nearby port city of Callao. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at 11:35 a.m. local time in the Pacific Ocean, with its epicenter located 23 kilometers (14 miles) southwest of Callao.

The tremor, which was felt across all districts of Lima, has resulted in one confirmed death and five reported injuries, local authorities confirmed. A 36-year-old man lost his life in northern Lima when a wall from the fourth floor of an under-construction building collapsed and struck him while he was standing outside his car waiting for a passenger, Police Colonel Ramiro Clauco told RPP radio.

Peru’s Emergency Operations Center stated that the five injured victims are being treated in hospitals across the capital. In addition to human casualties, the quake caused significant structural damage, including cracked roads, damaged educational institutions, and collapsed signage.

Footage circulating on Peruvian media shows vehicles struck by falling debris, crushed rooftops, and large billboards toppled by the force of the quake. The visual impact of the tremor highlights the power of the seismic event, despite its moderate classification on the Richter scale.

President Dina Boluarte is expected to arrive in Callao to personally monitor the situation, according to an official statement from the Peruvian presidency posted on X (formerly Twitter). Her visit underscores the national importance of coordinating emergency response efforts in a region highly prone to seismic activity.

The executive president of the Geophysical Institute of Peru, Hernando Tavera, told local broadcaster Canal N that the earthquake was felt in all districts of Lima. He emphasized the need for citizens to remain alert in case of aftershocks, which are common in the hours and days following a seismic event of this magnitude.

In a city bustling with weekend activity, the earthquake brought sudden disruption. A professional football match at Lima’s Alberto Gallardo Stadium was paused briefly as fans and players responded to the tremors. Elsewhere, a mass underway at the historic Lima Cathedral was interrupted, with worshippers fleeing in panic as the ground trembled beneath them.

The earthquake’s impact adds to Peru’s long history of seismic vulnerability. Situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire a tectonic zone known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions Peru is accustomed to seismic events. However, Sunday’s quake is a sobering reminder of the persistent risks faced by residents living in this volatile region.

Seismologists at the USGS noted that the initial 5.6 magnitude reading may be subject to revision as further data is analyzed. The agency is also monitoring the area for aftershocks within a 100-mile radius over the next seven das, which is standard protocol following significant tremors.

As Peru continues to assess the full extent of the damage, emergency services remain on high alert, urging residents to follow safety guidelines and stay informed through official channels.

ALSO READ: Loud Sirens Heard, Jerusalem And Tel Aviv Under Fire As Iran Launches Fresh Missile Attack