‘India’s 1.4 Billion People Are Our Real Asset’: Pranav Adani On Nation’s Growth Potential

Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, has emphasised that India requires a “scale of transformation” to achieve its full potential and realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, as laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the inaugural Foundation Day of the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) in the national capital, Adani underscored the importance of dynamic policy development and regional inclusivity.

“The scale of transformation is required for India to realise the full potential and become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 as envisioned by PM Modi,” Pranav Adani said during his address.

Focus Areas of CRF: Climate, Trade, and Global Policy

Pranav Adani detailed CRF’s work on a wide range of crucial global and national challenges, including climate change, equitable energy transition, evolving global economic conditions, supply chain vulnerabilities, geopolitical trends, and trade relations.

#WATCH | Delhi | Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani says, “…India is not only Delhi or the capital cities but India lives in the heartland, that is why I said in my speech that whether it is Ranchi, Raipur, Bhubaneswar or the Northeast, what really matters is this is where… pic.twitter.com/meJV24Tmaj — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

He lauded the foundation’s commitment to editorial independence and serious policy work, noting similarities between CRF’s mission and Adani Group’s legacy of entering critical sectors to power India’s development.

“For three decades, the Adani Group has driven growth and innovation across India’s toughest infrastructure sectors. The CRF is now doing the same in policy and research,” he said.

People Power is the Real Growth Engine

Speaking separately to ANI, Pranav Adani described India’s 1.4 billion citizens as its greatest asset, noting that economic growth will accelerate when the currently passive portion of the population becomes actively engaged.

“Fifty per cent of the economy is actively involved in GDP growth, the other half is passive. Bringing them into focus will fuel India’s real growth story,” he noted. “We, as a group, are very optimistic.”

Adani Stresses Inclusive Development Across Regions

Calling for CRF to expand beyond Delhi, Pranav Adani advocated for a truly inclusive research approach. He encouraged CRF to engage directly with diverse regions from Ranchi, Raipur, and Bhubaneswar to the Northeast, coastal zones, and rural heartlands for grounded insights and regional representation in national policymaking.

“India is not just Delhi. It is a chorus of diverse voices. Our work must reach people across regions and bring their priorities to the centre stage,” Adani stressed.

He proposed that the foundation conduct ground-level research, hold events in remote areas, and actively engage with local policymakers to surface real issues and regional aspirations.

India Must Lead Global South in Policy Narratives

Adani also called for India’s policy experience to guide other developing nations, as the Global South rises in geopolitical and economic importance.

“Our ambition must cross borders and oceans. We must offer policy narratives to other developing countries based on our growth experience,” he said.

Adani Group’s Global Assets Safe Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid rising concerns about geopolitical instability, especially in the Middle East, Adani reassured the media that the Adani Group’s overseas assets are secure.

“There are concerns, but luckily, all our assets abroad are safe. We shouldn’t worry about it,” he told reporters.

A Vision Towards 2047

With just over two decades to go until India’s centenary of independence, Pranav Adani’s speech served as both a call to action and a strategic roadmap. His emphasis on transformation, inclusivity, and global collaboration mirrors the growing sentiment among Indian policymakers and business leaders that India’s rise must be holistic, sustainable, and globally resonant.

The CRF event marked a significant step in shaping this future, with research, collaboration, and innovation at its core.

ALSO READ: About 222 Illegal Madrasas Sealed Following In Crackdown In Uttarakhand