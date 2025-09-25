India's indigenous wheeled-APC "WhAP" to take nation's defence innovation to global stage: DRDO after Tata's defence manufacturing facility opens in Morocco

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): India’s indigenously designed and developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8×8, made in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), is set to take “Indian defence innovation” to the global stage.

“Ready to take Indian defence innovation to global stage,” DRDO said in an X post on Thursday with visuals of the WhAP, which included its desert trials, Ladakh trials, and demonstrations of its amphibious capabilities. The video also features the WhAP’s RCWS (remote-controlled weapon system).

On September 23, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Moroccan counterpart, Minister Abdelatif Loudyi, inaugurated TASL’s new state-of-the-art defence manufacturing facility in Berrechid. The facility, spread over 20,000 square metres, will produce WhAP 8×8 vehicles for the Royal Moroccan Army. Initial deliveries are scheduled to begin next month.

Defence officials had earlier told ANI that Tata’s TASL will build 150 Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) combat vehicles for the Moroccan defence forces. According to the contract, the deliveries will be made within three years. This will be the biggest contract for Indian-made armoured vehicles, both within and outside the country.

Defence Minister Singh described the occasion as “a historic moment in the evolving strategic partnership between India and Morocco.” He added, “For India, self-reliance does not mean isolation; rather, we aim to develop strategic autonomy under Aatmanirbharta. We want to develop capabilities that allow us to defend our nation independently while maintaining engagement with global partners. Along with ‘Make in India,’ we are also pursuing ‘Make with Friends’ and ‘Make for the World’; this facility in Morocco is a shining example of that approach.”

The facility in Morocco has been operational three months ahead of schedule and marks the first such plant by an Indian private company in Africa. Singh also highlighted that it will generate significant defence-related employment and create a local ecosystem of engineers, technicians, and suppliers. “Approximately one-third of the components and sub-systems will be sourced and assembled locally from the outset, with the share of local value addition rising to 50 percent in the coming years,” he said.

The WhAP 8×8 is a modern modular combat vehicle with advanced mobility, protection, and mission adaptability, a statement from the Ministry of Defence said. It has a survivable monocoque hull with scalable ballistic and mine protection, independent suspension, a central tyre inflation system, and a high-power engine for superior off-road performance.

The platform can serve as an infantry fighting vehicle, armoured personnel carrier, reconnaissance vehicle, command post, mortar carrier, or ambulance. It also has options for manned or unmanned remote weapon stations and anti-tank guided missile capability.

According to DRDO, the platform is “Amphibious Wheeled Armoured Vehicle with a common platform for various intended roles like Wheeled APC, 30 mm Infantry Combat Vehicle, 105 mm Light Tank, command post vehicle, ambulance, special purpose platform, 120 mm mortar carrier, CBRN Vehicle. WhAP has excellent Mobility, Protection and Firepower parameters. It can negotiate muddy or slushy terrain with ease.”

Further, as per DRDO, the vehicle comes with the capability to sustain mine blasts. There are variants of WhAP with different RCWS, 7.62 mm and 12.7 mm.

The Army uses the Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV), which, as per DRDO, has a 600 hp engine, fully automatic transmission, 7.62 mm RCWS, ballistic protection with composite add-on armour, and blast protection for the crew.

There is also a paramilitary variant of WhAP 8×8 that has been inducted into the paramilitary forces with amphibious capabilities. (ANI)

