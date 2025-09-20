LIVE TV
Home > India > Indore to witness 'Shurpanakha Dahan' on Dussehra, burn effigy of women accused of killing husbands, including Sonam Raghuvanshi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 02:23:07 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): An Indore-based organisation, ‘Paurush’, which works on men’s rights issues, has claimed that it will symbolically perform ‘Shurpanakha Dahan’ on Dussehra this year and burn the effigy of women accused of killing husbands, including Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The organisation said that it will include the posters of 11 women accused of killing husbands across the nation in the effigy, placing Sonam’s picture in the centre.

Speaking to ANI, President of Paurush organisation, Ashok Dashora said, “On Dussehra this year, we have made a provision of ‘Shurpankha Dahan’ in which an effigy is being prepared containing posters of 11 women who have killed their husbands across the country…We burn effigies of Ravan as a symbol of destruction of negative qualities like arrogance and ego. But in today’s modern age, young women are increasingly falling into adultery, immorality, lack of values, and indecency. Therefore, as a symbolic act, on October 2 on the occasion of Vijayadasmi, we will burn the effigy bearing the faces of 11 women associated with criminal cases targeting the negative qualities like adultery, immorality, lack of values, and indecency.”

“At the center of this effigy, there will be the face of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who has brought shame to Indore and other women include Nikita Singhania, Suchana Seth, Harsha Parihar, Hansa Patel, Muskan (Blue drum woman), Meerut woman famously known as Vish Kanya, etc. We are symbolically going to burn the tendencies of planned crime, malignant and shameful,” he added.

Dashora further explained that his organisation stands for ‘People Against Unequal Rules Used to Shelter Harassment’ and he has been working for men’s rights for the last 15 years.

“I have seen the poster and I am feeling extremely angry because who has given them the right to do so. It is a very bad poster. We worship Goddess Durga for nine years, and on Dussehra, if anyone marks such an unsightly protest in the name of 10-11 women, then it is an unforgivable crime. Are these women representing the entire women? What about those women who are tortured every day, face rape, eve teasing other crimes. Who is raising their voice?” asked Divya Gupta (JWALA NGO President).

“I think such thoughts should not be promoted, and I request the administration if they have asked permission for such effigy burn, then it should not be granted,” she added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ashok-dashoradivya-guptadussehraIndorejwala-ngo-presidentmadhya pradeshpaurushshurpanakha-dahansonam-raghuvanshi-effigy

QUICK LINKS