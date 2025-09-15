‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya

‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya

National Engineers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 15 to honour Sir M Visvesvaraya, one of India’s greatest engineers, on his birth anniversary. Here's is history behind the day and inspiring quotations.

‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya
‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 15, 2025 10:37:04 IST

National Engineers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 15 to honour Sir M Visvesvaraya, one of India’s greatest engineers, on his birth anniversary. He is known for his contributions to engineering and for transforming the country’s infrastructure through his designs, planning, and practical solutions.

Beyond his engineering work, he also earned a great recognition as an economist, statesman, and writer.

As India vows to be advanced in the global technological landscape, its efforts are key to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) 2047.

Why Is National Engineers’ Day Celebrated?

The National Engineers’ Day is celebrated on September 15, marking the birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya.

M Visvesvaraya was behind several iconic engineering structures, including the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam (Mysuru, Karnataka) and the flood protection system for Hyderabad. He got recognition for his block system of irrigation and water supply schemes across India.

India celebrates its engineering innovations that drove India’s development and inspire future engineers to follow its vision, integrity, and nation-building approach.

Who Was Sir M Visvesvaraya?

Sir M Visvesvaraya was an engineer, economist, statesman, and writer. He was one of the greatest engineers of his time.

Born in 1861 in Karnataka’s Muddenahalli, he was knighted as ‘Sir’ by the British Government in 1915. He was also awarded Bharat Ratna (India’s highest civilian honour) in 1955.

He helped modernise Mysore during his tenure as Diwan of Mysore (1912–1918). He is famous as the ‘Engineer of Modern India’.

His groundbreaking contributions were in the field of civil engineering, including the design and implementation of significant infrastructure projects, which transformed India with modern technology.

Quotations Of Sir M Visvesvaraya

Died on April 14, 1962, Sir M Visvesvaraya left behind many inspirational quotes which have been an inspiration for youths. 

  1. Work Is Worship.
  2. Self-discipline and hard work are the real wealth of an individual and a nation.
  3. Remember, your work may be only to sweep a railway crossing, but it is your duty to keep it so clean that no other crossing in the world is as clean as yours.
  4. Industrialise or perish.
  5. Every man should discharge his duty with honesty and dedication.
  6. The nation’s progress depends upon how its people think, work, and live.

ALSO READ: Delhi BMW Crash: Case Registered For Culpable Homicide As Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured

Tags: Engineers DayNational Engineers DaySir M Visvesvaraya

RELATED News

Mumbai: Monorail services resume after being stuck for hours near Wadala
‘Assistant To My Wife’, Noida Man’s Cryptic Linkedin Post Goes Viral
Delhi BMW Crash: Case Registered For Culpable Homicide As Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured
"This achievement is symbol of our players' hard work": Uttarakhand CM Dhami congratulates Women's Hockey team on Asia cup silver medal
Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues

LATEST NEWS

Starlink Down: Elon Musk’s Company Suffers Major Outage, Thousands Of Users Affected
‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya
From Waste to Wellness: Why Carrot Peels Are Beneficial For Your Health?
'Great ally for US; have to do something about Hamas': Trump walks diplomatic tightrope on Qatar
DO NOT MISS! ITR Filing Deadline Is Today, Check What HappenS If You Miss
Emmys In Memoriam leaves out Hulk Hogan, Polly Holliday, Tony Todd
Numerology Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025 by By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: Today’s Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs From Aries To Pisces
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Calls India’s Gesture As Disrespect, Files Complaint
These Muslim Countries May Form Their Own NATO, List Includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia And…
'The Pitt' star Noah Wyle bags Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya
‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya
‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya
‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya

QUICK LINKS