‘Industrialise Or Perish’: History Behind National Engineers’ Day, Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya

National Engineers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 15 to honour Sir M Visvesvaraya, one of India’s greatest engineers, on his birth anniversary. He is known for his contributions to engineering and for transforming the country’s infrastructure through his designs, planning, and practical solutions.

Beyond his engineering work, he also earned a great recognition as an economist, statesman, and writer.

As India vows to be advanced in the global technological landscape, its efforts are key to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) 2047.

Why Is National Engineers’ Day Celebrated?

The National Engineers’ Day is celebrated on September 15, marking the birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya.

M Visvesvaraya was behind several iconic engineering structures, including the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam (Mysuru, Karnataka) and the flood protection system for Hyderabad. He got recognition for his block system of irrigation and water supply schemes across India.

India celebrates its engineering innovations that drove India’s development and inspire future engineers to follow its vision, integrity, and nation-building approach.

Who Was Sir M Visvesvaraya?

Sir M Visvesvaraya was an engineer, economist, statesman, and writer. He was one of the greatest engineers of his time.

Born in 1861 in Karnataka’s Muddenahalli, he was knighted as ‘Sir’ by the British Government in 1915. He was also awarded Bharat Ratna (India’s highest civilian honour) in 1955.

He helped modernise Mysore during his tenure as Diwan of Mysore (1912–1918). He is famous as the ‘Engineer of Modern India’.

His groundbreaking contributions were in the field of civil engineering, including the design and implementation of significant infrastructure projects, which transformed India with modern technology.

Quotations Of Sir M Visvesvaraya

Died on April 14, 1962, Sir M Visvesvaraya left behind many inspirational quotes which have been an inspiration for youths.

Work Is Worship. Self-discipline and hard work are the real wealth of an individual and a nation. Remember, your work may be only to sweep a railway crossing, but it is your duty to keep it so clean that no other crossing in the world is as clean as yours. Industrialise or perish. Every man should discharge his duty with honesty and dedication. The nation’s progress depends upon how its people think, work, and live.

ALSO READ: Delhi BMW Crash: Case Registered For Culpable Homicide As Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured