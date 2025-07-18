Influencer Archita Phukan’s Ex-Boyfriend Arrested For AI-Generated Revenge Content

In a shocking display of the seedy dark underbelly of digital technology and personal grudges, former boyfriend to Assamese social media influencer Archita Phukan, Pratim Bora, was arrested for reportedly generating and distributing AI-generated pornographic images and videos of her.

The illegal act, perpetrated in the adult entertainment spirit of vengeance, involved Bora using state-of-the-art AI technology to create very realistic content that was nonetheless completely fabricated and presented as appearing to include Phukan in the adult entertainment industry.

This revealing episode has stood hairs on end in the online world, underlining the increasing menace of deepfake technology and the destructive effects of digital gender-based violence. The arrest puts focus on the need for the strict legal process immediately and public awareness to prevent such ill-faring cybercrimes.

AI as a Weapon: How Archita Phukan Became a Target of Digital Revenge

It was recognized by police officials to be Pratim Bora, a mechanical engineer, who was arrested by Assam Police in Tinsukia district on a complaint filed by Archita Phukan. Phukan had filed a complaint that extremely distressing and spuriously produced explicit material using her photo was being openly circulated across social media platforms, hugely tarnishing her reputation and causing her tremendous distress.

Soon the investigation needed to lead the source of this obscene material to Bora. It came to light that Bora had utilized advanced AI software, such as programs like Open Art and Midjourney, to make several pieces of lewd and adult content from a single original photograph of Phukan. He is also said to have even opened up a fake social media profile in Phukan’s name to disseminate this manipulated content with the aim of portraying her as having entered the adult business.

Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police Sizal Agarwal confirmed that Bora had been motivated by personal reasons after their breakup, using AI to create a phony world that was entirely imaginary.

Legal Ramifications and Digital Safety in Archita Phukan’s Case

This matter is a stark reminder of the exceedingly grave legal consequences involved in the production and dissemination of non-consensual deepfakes in India. Although India lacks a specific law for deepfakes, the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 can be relied upon. Provisions like 66E of the IT Act, in respect of privacy intrusion, and Sections 67 and 67A, dealing with the act of publishing obscenity or sexually explicit content in electronic format, are punishable by harsh punishments, such as jail time and large fines.

Criminal defamation charges (Section 499 IPC) and charges of voyeurism (Section 354C IPC) can also be filed. The prompt action of the Assam Police in arresting Bora sends a clear message against such an abuse of technology.

With the onset of AI-powered cybercrimes, the recent case is a reminder to individuals to care about their online presence. It also points towards the necessity of greater digital awareness and stringent legal actions in a bid to shield individuals from such vile invasion of privacy and dignity.

