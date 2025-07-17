LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Was Denise Richards Badly Beaten By Aaron Phypers? Wild Things Actress Reveals Estranged Husband Would Frequently Choke Her

Was Denise Richards Badly Beaten By Aaron Phypers? Wild Things Actress Reveals Estranged Husband Would Frequently Choke Her

Denise Richards secured a restraining order against estranged husband Aaron Phypers, citing repeated physical abuse. Court filings detail violent incidents, including choking and striking. Phypers, who filed for divorce, must stay 100 yards away. Next hearing: August 8.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 21:30:55 IST

Denise Richards has been granted a restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, after she accused him of repeated abuse.

In court filings submitted Wednesday, Richards detailed a string of violent incidents over the course of their relationship.

Was Denise Richards Badly Beaten By Aaron Phypers? 

According to her statement, Phypers allegedly choked her, squeezed her head with both hands, tightly gripped her arms, slapped her in the face and head, and even slammed her head into a bathroom towel rack.

Richards also described an incident in which Phypers, during a paranoid episode at his Malibu workplace, became convinced that plants he’d bought were bugged with listening devices. She claims he called her a “f—king bitch” and struck her in the eye with the palm of his hand, leaving her with a visible bruise.

Denise Richards Gets Into Details

In another altercation, Richards describes Phypers grabbing her by the hair, slamming her to the ground, and screaming at her after she suggested he not come along on a work trip. She included photographs of her bruised face in the documentation.

The court has now ordered Phypers to stay at least 100 yards away from Richards, her home, and her car. Their next hearing on the matter is set for August 8.

Phypers, who recently filed for divorce after six years of marriage, has requested spousal support and cited “irreconcilable differences” in his filing.

According to a source, tensions between Richards and Phypers had been building for some time, with frequent arguments and a volatile dynamic. Days after filing for divorce, Phypers was seen out in public without his wedding ring.

Aaron Phypers Denise Richards domestic violence

Was Denise Richards Badly Beaten By Aaron Phypers? Wild Things Actress Reveals Estranged Husband Would Frequently Choke Her

