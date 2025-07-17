LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump
Home > Entertainment > Busted On Kiss Cam! Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Accidentally Exposes Affair Of A CEO With HR Head During His Concert

Busted On Kiss Cam! Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Accidentally Exposes Affair Of A CEO With HR Head During His Concert

A Coldplay concert in Boston went viral after Chris Martin unknowingly spotlighted Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot on the Kiss Cam. The married CEO’s awkward reaction fueled affair rumours online, making this the night’s unexpected headline.

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot
Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 20:56:01 IST

A recent Coldplay concert in Boston has exploded online—not for the music, but for an awkward moment involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.

Chris Martin, clearly just working the crowd, ended up shining a not-so-flattering spotlight on Byron and his HR chief, Kristin Cabot. The two were caught on the stadium’s big screen, cozied up a little too closely for comfort.

Chris Martin accidentally exposes affair mid-concert

Chris Martin, thinking he was just having a laugh, called out to the pair. The Kiss Cam landed on them, and he joked, “Oh look at these two.” What followed was pure chaos. Byron, who’s married, dropped his arm off Cabot with lightning speed and ducked behind the seat, trying to disappear. Cabot wasn’t much smoother—she threw her hands over her face as the audience roared.

Chris Martin, probably regretting his life choices at that exact second, tried to play it off: “Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” Not the kind of PR you want, honestly.

How did the Internet react?

The internet did its thing and identified both pretty quickly. According to LinkedIn, Byron’s been CEO at Astronomer since July 2023. Cabot, meanwhile, is the company’s Chief People Officer—her profile actually says she “wins trust with employees of all levels,” which in this context, yikes.

After the video got viral, one user on X stated, “When he gets divorced the wife will take half of his stuff. When she gets divorced she will take half of her husbands stuff. We live in a gynocracy.”

Another used said, “It’s over for dude,” as one user chimed in adding, “When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” 







ALSO READ: What Is Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey All About? Cast, First Look, Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Tags: AstronomerChris MartinColdplaylatest viral news

More News

Test Fire Of Ballistic Missiles – Prithvi-II And Agni-1 Successful In Odisha
Tata Punch Crosses 6 Lakh Sales: Do You See Why It’s Being Called “India Ki SUV”?
PM Narendra Modi To Release The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 20th Installment On July 18: Reports
Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, Amalgam of 36 Schemes, Announced To Boost Agricultural Productivity
Zelenskyy, Trump Discuss Potential Drone ‘Mega-Deal’ as Ukraine Seeks New Alliances
Priyanka Chopra’s Dating History: From Shahid Kapoor To Rumoured Wild Romance With Shah Rukh Khan, Here’s Who The Desi Girl Dated, Called Them ‘Wonderful People’
Cannes Controversy: Vishal Jethwa Clarifies Rumours Of Him And Janhvi Kapoor Ignoring Ishaan Khatter: Never Thought Ill Of Him
Was Denise Richards Badly Beaten By Aaron Phypers? Wild Things Actress Reveals Estranged Husband Would Frequently Choke Her
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 18, 2025): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Telangana Police Conducted Fire Mock Drill For Preparedness; How Mock Drill Plays Crucial Role In Emergency Response
Busted On Kiss Cam! Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Accidentally Exposes Affair Of A CEO With HR Head During His Concert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Busted On Kiss Cam! Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Accidentally Exposes Affair Of A CEO With HR Head During His Concert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Busted On Kiss Cam! Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Accidentally Exposes Affair Of A CEO With HR Head During His Concert
Busted On Kiss Cam! Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Accidentally Exposes Affair Of A CEO With HR Head During His Concert
Busted On Kiss Cam! Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Accidentally Exposes Affair Of A CEO With HR Head During His Concert
Busted On Kiss Cam! Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Accidentally Exposes Affair Of A CEO With HR Head During His Concert

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?