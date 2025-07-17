Busted On Kiss Cam! Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Accidentally Exposes Affair Of A CEO With HR Head During His Concert

A recent Coldplay concert in Boston has exploded online—not for the music, but for an awkward moment involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.

Chris Martin, clearly just working the crowd, ended up shining a not-so-flattering spotlight on Byron and his HR chief, Kristin Cabot. The two were caught on the stadium’s big screen, cozied up a little too closely for comfort.

Chris Martin accidentally exposes affair mid-concert

Chris Martin, thinking he was just having a laugh, called out to the pair. The Kiss Cam landed on them, and he joked, “Oh look at these two.” What followed was pure chaos. Byron, who’s married, dropped his arm off Cabot with lightning speed and ducked behind the seat, trying to disappear. Cabot wasn’t much smoother—she threw her hands over her face as the audience roared.

Chris Martin, probably regretting his life choices at that exact second, tried to play it off: “Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” Not the kind of PR you want, honestly.

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

How did the Internet react?

The internet did its thing and identified both pretty quickly. According to LinkedIn, Byron’s been CEO at Astronomer since July 2023. Cabot, meanwhile, is the company’s Chief People Officer—her profile actually says she “wins trust with employees of all levels,” which in this context, yikes.

After the video got viral, one user on X stated, “When he gets divorced the wife will take half of his stuff. When she gets divorced she will take half of her husbands stuff. We live in a gynocracy.”

Another used said, “It’s over for dude,” as one user chimed in adding, “When you try your best but you don’t succeed.”

The fact that everyone is blaming her as if his wife isn’t known for being abusive and manipulative. This lady probably makes him feel safe. — BARS FOR YEARS ✍🏽 (@BARSFORYEARS96) July 17, 2025







how to getting divorce and fired from your job at the same time lol. — Eva Music (@Evalore13) July 17, 2025







This is so embarrassing and coldplay shouldn’t have said the word “afair” 😭😭😭 — Aqsa (@IamAqsaShaikh) July 17, 2025







