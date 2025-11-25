‘Integral Part of Country’: India Lodges Protest After Detention of Arunachal Woman at Shanghai Airport

India has lodged a strong protest with Beijing over the detention of Arunachal woman, Prema Wangjom Thongdok, at Shanghai Airport for nearly 18 hours. The incident has reignited tensions as India reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an “integral part of the country.”Chinese immigration officials allegedly harassed an Indian national at the airport.

The Ministry of External Affairs released an official statement stating, “Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality.”

The ministry further said, “The issue of the detention has been taken up strongly with the Chinese side. Chinese authorities have still not been able to explain their actions, which are in violation of several conventions governing international air travel.”

China Denied Allegations of Harassment

China has denied allegations of the harassment of Arunachal Pradesh woman, Prema Wangjom Thongdok, even as its Foreign Ministry used the incident to repeat Beijing’s claim over the state, which it calls Zangnan. India maintains that Arunachal Pradesh is an indisputable part of its territory.

Responding to media questions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning rejected all claims of harassment. Mao said the passenger was “not subjected to any compulsory measures, detainment or harassment” and insisted that border staff acted strictly “according to laws and regulations”. She said the airline provided her with food, water, and a place to rest.

Mao also repeated China’s long-standing territorial claim over Arunachal Pradesh, saying, “Zangnan is China’s territory. China never acknowledged the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India.”

Arunachal Woman Says Chinese Officials Mocked Her Indian Citizenship

Prema Wangjom Thongdok from Arunachal Pradesh said she was harassed by Chinese immigration officers at Shanghai Pudong Airport, who allegedly mocked her and questioned her Indian citizenship.

She further added that her nearly 18-hour ordeal finally ended after officials from India’s missions in Shanghai and Beijing intervened. Thongdok also accused China Eastern Airlines staff of “humiliating and inappropriate” conduct.