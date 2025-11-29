LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
Home > India > Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event

Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed his views on Integrity while speaking on International Convention on the Independence of the Judiciary at launch of the world’s largest moot court at O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat

CJI Surya Kant, credit: ANI
CJI Surya Kant, credit: ANI

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: November 29, 2025 18:29:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said that integrity is what a person does when no one is watching, and courage is what a person does when everyone is watching.

He was speaking at the International Convention on the Independence of the Judiciary and at the launch of the world’s largest moot court at O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat. 

Emphasising on integrity as a virtue, CJI Surya Kant said that it is the most important value in the legal profession. The CJI added that Imandari (honesty) must remain the base of justice, especially at a time when deepfakes and misinformation are increasing.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the International Mooting Academy for Advocacy, Negotiation, Dispute Adjudication, Arbitration and Resolution—aptly acronymised as IMAANDAAR.

Integrity was not merely a moral ideal but an ‘instrument of survival’ for institutions that safeguard constitutional democracy. 

Justice Surya Kant invoked Constituent Assembly member G. Durgabai’s description of courts as  ‘repositories of the Constitution.’

Comparative judicial dialogue, he said, allows legal systems to learn from each other’s constitutional experiences and preserve credibility.

Speaking of landmark Kesavananda Bharati case, CJI Surya Kant said that the Basic Structure doctrine was not judicial invention but ‘constitutional archaeology.’

CJI said these principles embedded in the Constitution’s original design. 

He said: ‘Kesavananda Bharati did not invent the Basic Structure Doctrine; it unearthed it. It gave form to what the Constitution had always whispered: that no authority, however exalted, may amend away the promise of justice.’

He said the doctrine continues to act as a moral compass preventing democratic drift into ‘absolutism.’

CJI urged students to become custodians of constitutional morality.

Also Read: Amit Shah’s BIG Remark, ‘India Will Be Completely Free Of Naxalism’: Govt Aims To Eradicate Left-Wing Extremism Nationwide 

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 6:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CJICJI Surya KantSurya Kant

RELATED News

What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120

December 2025 Calendar: Complete Holiday List to Plan Your Winter Vacations

Congress leaders submit report over Bihar, plan includes going solo without RJD, target AIMIM and strengthen organisation

Oxford Union Debate Row Sparks ‘Indo–Pak Face-Off’ After Pakistan Claims False Victory; Indian Lawyer Sai Deepak Calls It ‘Operation Manhoos Ki Phati Baniyan’

DGCA Halts A320 Operations Amid Airbus Software Update Alert

LATEST NEWS

‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH

Parul University Successfully Hosts the 3rd Edition of Its International Folklore Festival, Uniting 30 Nations in a Powerful Celebration of Global Harmony

Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: NASA Clears Key Points And Rumors About Alien Spaceship In Recent Briefing

Shocking AI Hack: Chatbots Reveal Nuclear Bomb Guidance When Queries Are Framed As Poems, Claims New Study

Anantnag Police Conducts Mock Drill At Bijbehara Railway Station To Boost Emergency Preparedness

Why Asim Munir Is At War With Imran Khan: ISI Sacking, Corruption Allegations And The Crisis Behind Adiala Jail Rumours

Nikhil Kamath To Interview Elon Musk? Check Zerodha Founder’s Net Worth, His Journey From A Call Center Employee To A Billionaire

Watch Movies, Live Sports On Your Phone Without Internet, Coming Soon: Here’s How

Check Out Delhi-NCR’s 7 Best Hot Chocolate Spots This Winter

Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event
Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event
Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event
Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event

QUICK LINKS