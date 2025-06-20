International Yoga Day: Over 1,000 NCC Cadets Unite Mind And Muscle In Ahmedabad

Nearly a thousand NCC cadets gathered in Ahmedabad on Friday to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga with a lively and disciplined session. They flanked the pristine early-morning light, stepping seamlessly from saluting positions into sun salutations. Cadets described yoga as a key pillar of their daily routine that keeps them fit and mentally sharp for future defence roles. Sit-ups and push-ups may build muscles, but yoga, they say, sharpens the mind—like a mental ninja star. Stick around: this story gets better with each asana!

Discipline Meets Inner Strength: NCC Cadets Speak Out

Cadet Raksha Bhadauria told ANI, “As NCC cadets, staying mentally and physically strong is essential for us. Yoga plays a key role in helping us build that strength from within. Today, through this practice, we are sending a collective message to adopt yoga, stay healthy, and become stronger.” She added that yoga prepares cadets for future defence responsibilities: “If we ever get posted in challenging situations, yoga will help us stay mentally fit and calm in decision-making. The preparation we get through yoga at NCC will benefit us ahead.” Their energy was contagious—try not to feel the buzz!

Accessibility and Calm: Cadet Nandana on Yoga’s Simplicity

Cadet Nandana Nair told ANI, “Yoga brings us peace of mind and strength. It can be done easily at home. You don’t need a gym. I believe every Indian should do yoga–it’s beneficial for physical health and also supports us in future roles in defence services.” Her words highlighted yoga’s simple and inviting nature, making it easy for anyone to join—even couch potatoes contemplating coffee from bed. Cadet Krishna echoed this, saying, “Yoga not only keeps the body healthy but also brings mental peace and emotional balance. This makes it especially important for us as future defence personnel.”

Leadership Speaks: Col Vidyarthi Lauds Cadet Participation

Colonel GS Vidyarthi, Commanding Officer of 1 Gujarat Battalion, praised the cadets: “Today, on behalf of Ahmedabad Group Headquarters NCC, we are observing International Yoga Day with the participation of nearly a thousand cadets. Yoga has always been a part of our lives, and it is encouraging to see young cadets embrace it enthusiastically.” He stressed yoga’s importance in developing resilience and clarity: “For NCC cadets, especially those aspiring to join the armed forces, yoga builds the resilience to stay calm and make sound decisions in critical situations. A disciplined yoga routine supports both physical health and mental clarity, which are essential for the future of a healthy nation.”

Symbolism and Global Mission: Yoga, Unity, and Environment

Yoga celebrated in Ahmedabad echoed its ancient roots. The Sanskrit “yuj” means “to yoke” or “to unite”—uniting body and mind, nature and humanity. The UN declared June 21 International Day of Yoga in December 2014 via Resolution 69/131, with India leading the charge and 175 nations endorsing the idea. Chosen for the northern summer solstice, the date symbolises harmony between nature and wellness. This year’s theme—“Yoga for One Earth, One Health”—echoes India’s G20 message: “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” NCC cadets performed lively asanas, demonstrating that peace, unity, and fitness can all begin with a breath.

Yoga Day—Here’s Why It Matters

On this day, people worldwide unite in asanas that unite mind, body, and planet. Every stretch and breath whispered across time reminds us that yoga means unity. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned yogi, today deserves your roll-out. Yoga builds strength, peace, and connection—no equipment, no boundaries. It helps you breathe through chaos, center during deadlines, and stand taller in tough times. Plus it’s totally free! So, unroll your mat, inhale hope, exhale stress—and join the global celebration. This one-day practice just might change your day, your health, or your heart.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Edges Up Amid Global Tensions, Plays The Safe Haven Asset Game- Check Rates In Your City