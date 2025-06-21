International Yoga Day: PM Modi To Lead Grand Celebration From Vishakhapatnam

The 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) is set to be celebrated on a grand scale on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national event from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The theme for this year is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” which echoes India’s vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” (May all be free from disease).

PM Modi arrived in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening. He was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“#InternationalYogaDay On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I welcome Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiJi to our state for the celebration of International Yoga Day tomorrow.All the districts of Andhra Pradesh are geared up to participate in the grand culmination of #Yogandhra!,” the Andhra CM wrote in a post on X.

➤ Prime Minister @narendramodi to lead 11th #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations in #Visakhapatnam ➤ PM to participate in International Yoga Day- Mass Yoga Demonstration, alongside nearly 5⃣ lakh participants 🗓️ June 21, 2025

🕰️ 6:30 AM 📡 WATCH LIVE:… pic.twitter.com/KZPG07BHsY — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 20, 2025





According to the Ministry of AYUSH, the Prime Minister will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) with over 3 lakh participants at the Visakhapatnam venue, synchronised with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative.

The mass demonstration will be held from 6:30 to 7:45 AM and is expected to attract unprecedented participation from all over the country.

He will be joined by Union Minister of State (IC) Ayush, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a massive demonstration of India’s global wellness vision.

#WATCH | ITBP performed Yoga on the banks of Pangong Tso at BOPs Dhan Singh Thapa and Chartse (24 Bn, Leh), located at 14,100–14,200 feet, on International Yoga Day. Source: ITBP pic.twitter.com/mzuKIj9SGh — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025





In an unprecedented mobilisation, more than 2 crore people are expected to participate in Yoga sessions at over 1 lakh locations across the state.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is also coordinating a Guinness World Record attempt to mark the occasion.

Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh government will award over 50 lakh yoga certificates to registered participants, making this decadal edition of IDY a truly historic moment in India’s health and wellness journey.

As part of the celebrations in Visakhapatnam, a remarkable Surya Namaskar programme was organised at Andhra University today, where around 25,000 tribal children performed 108 Surya Namaskars in 108 minutes. This unique initiative highlighted the enthusiastic participation of tribal communities and reflected the deepening reach of yoga at the grassroots level.

Delhi, too, is all set to actively participate in the national celebration. Yoga events will be held at 109 locations across the capital, including a grand program at the historic Red Fort on Saturday.

Organised by Brahma Kumaris in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, and supported by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga and the Archaeological Survey of India, the Red Fort event will highlight the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

To ensure the inclusive reach of yoga’s benefits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed a letter to all Gram Pradhans, noting, “It is a matter of pride that yoga has positively transformed lives not only in India but across the world.”

As in previous editions of IDY, the Prime Minister’s message has infused Gram Panchayats with renewed enthusiasm, resulting in a significant rise in yoga-related activities at the grassroots level, particularly in Panchayats, Anganwadis, and Community Health Centres. The introduction of 10 Signature events to garner public participation for IDY 2025 has resulted in unprecedented response from across the country and abroad.

Against the target of 1 lakh registrations for the June 21 event in the country, more than 11 lakh organisations and groups have registered for the Yoga Sangam event at their respective places through the Yoga portal of the Ministry of Ayush.

Rajasthan topped the list with 2.25 lakh registrations, followed by three more states that crossed the 1 lakh registration mark.

To honour this milestone year, the Ministry of Ayush has conceptualised 10 Signature Events, rolled out over 100 days. These events cater to different sections of society and showcase the evolving landscape of yoga in India and abroad.

They include Yoga Sangam, which involves mass yoga demonstrations across over 1,00,000 locations, alongside the national event, Yoga Bandhan, which includes international collaborations and the exchange of yoga delegations, Harit Yoga, which integrates yoga with environmental actions like tree plantations and cleanliness drives, and Yoga Park, which involves upgrading public parks into dedicated yoga spaces.

It also includes Yoga Samavesh—which is inclusive yoga outreach with customised protocols for marginalised groups, Yoga Prabhava—which is a comprehensive 10-year impact report on IDY and its societal outcomes, Yoga Connect— which is a global online yoga summit held on June 14, featuring global experts and policymakers.

It also includes Yoga Unplugged, youth-centric campaigns combining tech, trends, and traditional yoga, Yoga Maha Kumbh, a series of large-scale events celebrating yoga’s cultural and spiritual dimensions, and Samyoga, which showcases the integration of yoga evidence with modern healthcare practices. The decadal celebration is being coordinated through a Whole-of-Government approach, involving ministries, departments, state governments, urban local bodies, and Indian Missions abroad.

Preparatory activities have been ongoing for weeks, with special drives, yoga camps, and competitions organised by various government bodies.

Globally, Indian Embassies and cultural centres are actively conducting yoga demonstrations and awareness campaigns, further strengthening India’s cultural diplomacy and leadership in wellness. With its strong foundation over the past ten years and enthusiastic participation from across sectors, IDY 2025 is poised to be a landmark moment in India’s wellness journey.

The message is clear–Yoga is not only a gift of India to the world, but also a pathway for a healthier, harmonious, and more sustainable future for all.

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, inputs taken from ANI)

Must Read: Khan Sir Holds Grand Reception For Female And Male Students Simultaneously, Watch