Home > India > Khan Sir Holds Grand Reception For Female And Male Students Simultaneously, Watch

Khan Sir Holds Grand Reception For Female And Male Students Simultaneously, Watch

Patna-based educator and YouTuber Khan Sir held a grand reception for his girl students at Anjuman Islamia Hall, describing the event as a tribute to their role as “Laxmi” and promising the same treatment for boys in a later event.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 05:20:22 IST

Patna’s popular educator and YouTube personality Khan Sir organised a reception exclusively for his female students at Anjuman Islamia Hall. He announced that more than 50,000 students will eventually be invited to his reception programme, but the first day was dedicated to girls.

“Today, only girls have been invited; after this, the reception will be given to the boys,” he said during the gathering. The educator added that this was a gesture of gratitude and encouragement for his students who have been part of his journey.

Khan Sir Says Girls Are “Laxmi” of the Family

Speaking to ANI at the event, Khan Sir said, “We invited the girls first; the boys will be invited afterward. We called the girls first because girls are like Laxmi (goddesses of wealth).” He emphasised that the team is offering VVIP treatment to every girl present. He said it is his responsibility to look after his students and give them a memorable experience. “Whatever we can serve them, we are providing full VVIP treatment,” he added.

Khan Sir’s Wife Missing The Event! 

Khan Sir also mentioned that his wife could not attend the reception as she did not get leave from work. “My wife didn’t get leave, so she couldn’t come,” he stated. The educator took charge of ensuring all the girls were well fed and taken care of. “Right now, my biggest responsibility is to make sure all the girls are fed properly before they leave,” he said. Addressing the crowd, he acknowledged the large turnout and mentioned that although crowd control was a bit challenging, it was manageable since everyone present was part of the extended Khan Sir family.

