Glimpse Of Ramayana: Why did Lord Ram Sent Maa Sita To Exile After Rescuing Her From Ravana?

In the epic Ramayana, Lord Ram brought Sita back to Ayodhya after rescuing her from Ravana’s captivity in Lanka. Although Sita had already undergone an Agni Pariksha (a trial by fire) to prove her purity, doubts emerged among the citizens of Ayodhya regarding her chastity. These public murmurs prompted Ram to make a deeply painful decision. Despite believing in Sita’s innocence, he chose to uphold his role as a just ruler and exiled her to the forest, placing duty above personal bonds.

Sita’s Life in Valmiki’s Ashram and the Birth of Luv-Kush

During her exile, Sita took refuge in the ashram of Sage Valmiki, located near the Tamasa River, according to most versions of the Ramayana. It was there she gave birth to twins, Luv and Kush. She raised the boys on her own, teaching them not only archery and scriptures but also the values of righteousness and devotion. Under Valmiki’s guidance, the boys grew into wise and capable warriors, unaware of their royal lineage or their father’s identity.

The Moment of Reunion

Years later, Valmiki composed the Ramayana and asked Luv and Kush to recite it publicly. The twins performed the verses in Ram’s court in Ayodhya, captivating the king with their knowledge and presence. Ram, moved by their recital, inquired about their identity. The shocking revelation soon followed they were his sons. This moment brought father and sons face to face, initiating a deeply emotional reunion that was not without cost.

Following the revelation, Ram requested Sita to return to Ayodhya and once again prove her purity before the people. At this point, Sita, standing tall in dignity, refused another test. She prayed to Bhumi Devi (Mother Earth), saying:

“If I have been pure and faithful to Ram, then let Mother Earth embrace me.”

The earth split open, and Bhumi Devi emerged to take Sita back, ending her journey in the mortal world. Though she witnessed Luv and Kush reunite with their father, Sita chose to depart asserting her truth, her silence, and her strength.

