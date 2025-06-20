Why Is Delhi Cooler Than Srinagar This Summer? Explained

In a shocking weather update, the chilling Delhi turned cooler than Srinagar. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), all major weather stations in Delhi reported maximum temperatures below 35 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar touched nearly 36 degrees Celsius. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base observatory, logged the highest temperature in the capital at 34.4°C. Other regions in Delhi, including Najafgarh and Palam, each recorded 33°C, while Narela saw 34°C.

Rainfall Brings Down Mercury in National Capital

Frequent rainfall in Delhi over recent days contributed significantly to the drop in daytime temperatures. Heavy showers lashed Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday evening, causing waterlogging in multiple areas. The rain offered much-needed relief to residents from the intense heat earlier in the month. The IMD observed that consistent monsoon activity has helped maintain a cooler atmosphere in the region, pushing mercury levels lower than usual for June.

However, IMD has issued a yellow alert for the capital, warning of continued rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds through the weekend. The weather agency expects the rain spell to last until at least June 24.

Maximum temperatures are likely to stay below 35 degrees Celsius across Delhi during this period. The department urged residents to stay alert for potential disruptions due to water accumulation and strong winds.

Srinagar Records Unusually High Temperature

In contrast, Srinagar, known for its mild summer climate, saw its temperature climb close to 36 degrees an unusual reading for the region. Meteorologists linked this anomaly to reduced rainfall and drier air masses over the Kashmir Valley. While Srinagar usually stays cooler than Delhi during June, the temperature inversion highlighted the impact of regional weather disturbances and monsoon dynamics at play.

