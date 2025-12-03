LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith ai business news Palaash Muchhal Afghanistan news donald trump IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith
LIVE TV
Home > India > IRCTC Upgrades Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For Safer Bookings, All You Need To Know

IRCTC Upgrades Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For Safer Bookings, All You Need To Know

Indian Railways has introduced a new OTP-based security system for Tatkal ticket bookings from December 1. Passengers must now complete One-Time Password verification to confirm tickets on the IRCTC website, mobile app, or railway counters. The pilot phase begins with the Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, with plans to expand across other trains.

IRCTC Upgrades Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For Safer Bookings, All You Need To Know

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 3, 2025 13:29:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IRCTC Upgrades Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For Safer Bookings, All You Need To Know

Indian Railways has introduced a new security rule for Tatkal ticket bookings starting December 1. Passengers must now complete a One-Time Password (OTP) verification before their tickets get confirmed. This rule applies on all booking platforms, including the IRCTC website, the mobile app, and railway ticket counters.

Western Railway stated that the system will issue an OTP to the mobile number provided during booking, and the ticket will be generated only after the passenger enters the correct code.

The Railway Board has issued guidelines for this update to prevent misuse and ensure secure travel bookings.

New System Begins With Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Shatabdi

Railways has launched the OTP-based Tatkal system in a pilot phase on the Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12009/12010). Officials have confirmed that more trains will receive this update in the coming days. The gradual rollout aims to curb fraudulent practices and make Tatkal seats available to genuine passengers.

Through this move, the Railways intends to improve the booking process and monitor ticket allocation more closely. Authorities believe the verification system will bring more discipline and fairness to Tatkal bookings across the national network.

Rule Applies to All IRCTC and Counter Bookings

The new OTP rule will apply to Tatkal tickets booked through every available channel – IRCTC’s website, the mobile app, and physical counters. Passengers must validate the OTP to finish the booking. Railways already requires Aadhaar authentication for bookings made between 8 am and 10 am on the first day when reservations open. Travellers who do not have Aadhaar can still book tickets after these hours. 

The OTP step adds another layer of security and aims to make Tatkal booking more transparent and reliable for all users.

How Passengers Can Book Tatkal Tickets

Passengers can follow a simple process to complete their Tatkal booking without delays. They must log in to their IRCTC account or other authorised platforms before the booking window opens to avoid last-minute issues. After entering travel details such as stations and journey date, they should select the “Tatkal” option while checking train availability.

Travellers then need to fill in passenger details, including name, age, and gender. They can also use the master list feature to save frequent travellers’ information. Once they proceed to payment, they must act quickly to complete the purchase before seats fill up.

Must Read: A Cosmic Discovery: Two Indian Astronomers Uncover Giant Spiral Galaxy Like Milky Way – 12 Billion Light-Years Away From Earth, Names It Alaknanda, Here’s All You Need To Know

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 1:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: indian railwaysIRCTCTatkal Booking

RELATED News

All Heroes Don’t Wear Capes: A Pack Of ‘Stray Dogs’ Protect Abandoned Baby Through Cold Night in Nabadwip, Bengal

Congress Posts AI Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Outrage, BJP Calls Post ‘Shameful’, ‘Naamdar Can’t Stand Kamdar PM’

Cheaper Gold In Dubai Than In India; How Much Gold Can You Bring Without Paying Customs Duty?

Delhi’s Ramjas College And Deshbandhu College Get Bomb Threat Emails; Police On Site

Rajnath Singh’s Big Charge: Nehru Wanted Govt-Funded Babri Masjid, Sardar Patel Blocked It

LATEST NEWS

IRCTC Upgrades Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For Safer Bookings, All You Need To Know

Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It’s Purpose May Surprise You

Why Sharing The ’19 Minute Viral MMS’ Could Lead To Legal Trouble, Read Here

A Cosmic Discovery: Two Indian Astronomers Uncover Giant Spiral Galaxy Like Milky Way – 12 Billion Light-Years Away From Earth, Names It Alaknanda, Here’s All You Need To Know

Gold at USD 5,000? Deutsche Bank Reveals Why 2026 Could Spark A Bullion Boom

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Who Have Withdrawn from the IPL

Android 16 QPR 2: Google Rolls Out Major Update For Pixel Phones – Check Full List Of Devices And Features

How IPL Franchises Turn Cricket Fever Into Massive Profits: IPL Teams And Their ₹600-Crore Seasons- Explained

Virat Kohli Ignores Gautam Gambhir After Nets Session , But Rohit Sharma’s Unexpected Move Adds Twist Which Fans Didn’t See Coming

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IRCTC Upgrades Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For Safer Bookings, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IRCTC Upgrades Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For Safer Bookings, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IRCTC Upgrades Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For Safer Bookings, All You Need To Know
IRCTC Upgrades Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For Safer Bookings, All You Need To Know
IRCTC Upgrades Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For Safer Bookings, All You Need To Know
IRCTC Upgrades Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For Safer Bookings, All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS