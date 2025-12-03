IRCTC Upgrades Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For Safer Bookings, All You Need To Know

Indian Railways has introduced a new security rule for Tatkal ticket bookings starting December 1. Passengers must now complete a One-Time Password (OTP) verification before their tickets get confirmed. This rule applies on all booking platforms, including the IRCTC website, the mobile app, and railway ticket counters.

Western Railway stated that the system will issue an OTP to the mobile number provided during booking, and the ticket will be generated only after the passenger enters the correct code.

The Railway Board has issued guidelines for this update to prevent misuse and ensure secure travel bookings.

New System Begins With Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Shatabdi

Railways has launched the OTP-based Tatkal system in a pilot phase on the Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12009/12010). Officials have confirmed that more trains will receive this update in the coming days. The gradual rollout aims to curb fraudulent practices and make Tatkal seats available to genuine passengers.

Through this move, the Railways intends to improve the booking process and monitor ticket allocation more closely. Authorities believe the verification system will bring more discipline and fairness to Tatkal bookings across the national network.

Rule Applies to All IRCTC and Counter Bookings

The new OTP rule will apply to Tatkal tickets booked through every available channel – IRCTC’s website, the mobile app, and physical counters. Passengers must validate the OTP to finish the booking. Railways already requires Aadhaar authentication for bookings made between 8 am and 10 am on the first day when reservations open. Travellers who do not have Aadhaar can still book tickets after these hours.

The OTP step adds another layer of security and aims to make Tatkal booking more transparent and reliable for all users.

How Passengers Can Book Tatkal Tickets

Passengers can follow a simple process to complete their Tatkal booking without delays. They must log in to their IRCTC account or other authorised platforms before the booking window opens to avoid last-minute issues. After entering travel details such as stations and journey date, they should select the “Tatkal” option while checking train availability.

Travellers then need to fill in passenger details, including name, age, and gender. They can also use the master list feature to save frequent travellers’ information. Once they proceed to payment, they must act quickly to complete the purchase before seats fill up.

