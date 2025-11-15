LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
Home > India > Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India

Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India

Banks in India follow RBI rules, closing on second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and national or state holidays. Operations vary by region.

Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 15, 2025 11:22:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India

In India, all banks are open today, Saturday, November 15, 2025, because it is the 3rd Saturday of the month. Banks are only closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month, and Sundays or on festivals according to things the Reserve Bank of India has issued. 

Reasons to Banks Are Open Today 

Today is the 3rd Saturday of the month. It is a regular working day for banks in India. 

There are no national holidays or regional holidays on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Bank Holiday Guidelines in India 

1. Banks will be closed on all Sundays. 

2. Banks will be closed on the second Sundays and the fourth Saturdays of each month. 

3. Banks will be open on the first, third and on any fifth Saturdays, and on all weekdays except if a regional specific bank holiday is observed. 

4. There may be minor differences in holiday lists in different regions due to local festivals. 

Standard Banking Hours 

Weekdays and Saturdays: 10 AM to 4 PM. Closed on bank holidays and non-working Saturdays. 

List of Banks Open/Closed Today

State/City

Status

Reason

Delhi

Open

Third Saturday, regular working day​

Mumbai

Open

Third Saturday, regular working day​

Kolkata

Open

Third Saturday, regular working day​

Bengaluru

Open

Third Saturday, regular working day​

Hyderabad

Open

Third Saturday, regular working day​

Patna

Open

Third Saturday, regular working day​

Chennai

Open

Third Saturday, regular working day​

Ahmedabad

Open

Third Saturday, regular working day​

Ranchi

Closed

Jharkhand-specific holiday​

All other states

Open

Third Saturday, regular working day​

Please note, if you are in Jharkhand, today will be a local holiday, and banks may be closed. Please check your local branch for local bank holidays.

The banks in India are open today, November 15, 2025, except in Jharkhand.The next bank closure is Sunday November 16, then the fourth Saturday November 22.

Information is for general purposes only; verify with your bank. No liability for errors or regional holiday variations assumed.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 11:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

“No Melodrama”: Delhi HC’s Sharp Response As Karisma Claims Daughter’s Fees Unpaid In Sunjay Kapur Estate Row

PM Kisan Yojana Update: Govt Confirms ₹2,000 Credit on November 19 – How Farmers Can Verify Account & Payment Status

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15-11-2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 15-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

Is Tim Cook Leaving Apple? The Company’s Next Big Change Points To A Major Leadership Shift Ahead

Indian Sikh Woman Missing In Pakistan ‘Converts To Islam’, Marries Local Man; Intel Flags Pattern Of ‘Pilgrim Recruitment’

Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India

Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson OFFICIALLY Joins CSK For INR 18 Crore In Blockbuster IPL Trade Shake-Up

Devon Conway Walks Away From Chennai Super Kings Before IPL 2026, Franchise Welcomes Sanju Samson

WATCH: “I Don’t Care” Jimmy Wales Walks Out In Under A Minute After Host Questions His ‘Founder’ Title; Video Goes Viral

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Blessed With a Baby Girl On Their 4th Anniversary

Chirag Paswan Slams Mahagathbandhan: Accuses Alliance of ‘Finding Fault with Every Issue’

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 15-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India
Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India
Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India
Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India

QUICK LINKS