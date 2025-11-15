Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India

In India, all banks are open today, Saturday, November 15, 2025, because it is the 3rd Saturday of the month. Banks are only closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month, and Sundays or on festivals according to things the Reserve Bank of India has issued.

Reasons to Banks Are Open Today

Today is the 3rd Saturday of the month. It is a regular working day for banks in India.

There are no national holidays or regional holidays on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Bank Holiday Guidelines in India

1. Banks will be closed on all Sundays.

2. Banks will be closed on the second Sundays and the fourth Saturdays of each month.

3. Banks will be open on the first, third and on any fifth Saturdays, and on all weekdays except if a regional specific bank holiday is observed.

4. There may be minor differences in holiday lists in different regions due to local festivals.

Standard Banking Hours

Weekdays and Saturdays: 10 AM to 4 PM. Closed on bank holidays and non-working Saturdays.

List of Banks Open/Closed Today

State/City Status Reason Delhi Open Third Saturday, regular working day​ Mumbai Open Third Saturday, regular working day​ Kolkata Open Third Saturday, regular working day​ Bengaluru Open Third Saturday, regular working day​ Hyderabad Open Third Saturday, regular working day​ Patna Open Third Saturday, regular working day​ Chennai Open Third Saturday, regular working day​ Ahmedabad Open Third Saturday, regular working day​ Ranchi Closed Jharkhand-specific holiday​ All other states Open Third Saturday, regular working day​

Please note, if you are in Jharkhand, today will be a local holiday, and banks may be closed. Please check your local branch for local bank holidays.

The banks in India are open today, November 15, 2025, except in Jharkhand.The next bank closure is Sunday November 16, then the fourth Saturday November 22.

Information is for general purposes only; verify with your bank. No liability for errors or regional holiday variations assumed.