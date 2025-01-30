DeepSeek is making a significant impact in the AI industry with its advanced features and affordability. However, its restricted availability in India and content censorship policies remain key concerns for users seeking an unrestricted AI experience.

China’s DeepSeek is gaining recognition in the global AI market for its impressive performance and affordability, outperforming several well-established competitors.

This advanced AI chatbot app offers interactive conversations and is available for free on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, making it highly accessible to users worldwide.

DeepSeek has captured the interest of tech enthusiasts, researchers, and productivity-focused users due to its advanced AI capabilities and open-source nature. However, its availability in India is currently restricted, with new sign-ups limited to mainland China due to security concerns.

How to Use DeepSeek on Mobile in India?

If you’re interested in exploring DeepSeek, follow these steps to get started:

Download the App – Available for free on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Create an Account – Sign up using your email, mobile number, or Google account.

Start Exploring – Once registered, users can chat with the AI and access its features.

Is DeepSeek Available in India?

Despite its growing popularity, DeepSeek has faced certain access restrictions in India. The company has temporarily blocked new registrations outside of mainland China due to large-scale cyberattacks on its systems. As a result, new users in India might struggle to sign up.

Can Existing Users Access DeepSeek in India?

Yes, users who already have an account can continue using DeepSeek without any issues in India.

According to an official statement on DeepSeek’s website, “Due to large-scale malicious attacks on DeepSeek’s services, registration may be busy. Please wait and try again. Registered users can log in normally. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

DeepSeek has issued a warning about impersonation attempts on social media platforms like Twitter/X. The company clarified in a post:

“To prevent any potential harm, we reiterate that @deepseek_ai is our sole official account on Twitter/X. Any accounts representing us, using identical avatars, or similar names are impersonations. Please stay vigilant to avoid being misled!”

Censorship Limits AI Interactions

Despite its advanced AI capabilities, DeepSeek is subject to strict content censorship imposed by Chinese authorities. When tested, the chatbot avoided discussing politically sensitive topics such as:

Tiananmen Square Massacre

1962 Indo-China War

India’s Northeast (including Arunachal Pradesh)

Human Rights Issues in Xinjiang

Taiwan and Hong Kong Protests

South China Sea Disputes

While Western AI models provide detailed insights on these topics, DeepSeek’s responses remain vague or evasive.

